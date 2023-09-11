Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

teknoloġija

Embracer Group Jikkontempla Bejgħ ta' Borderlands Developer Gearbox Entertainment

ByGabriel Botha

Settembru 11, 2023
Embracer Group Jikkontempla Bejgħ ta' Borderlands Developer Gearbox Entertainment

Embracer Group is reportedly considering various options for its subsidiary, Gearbox Entertainment, which may include selling the renowned Borderlands developer. The potential sale comes as Embracer Group aims to strengthen its financial position, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Reports suggest that Gearbox market materials are already available for potential buyers to review. While international gaming groups have expressed interest in the studio, the possibility of completing a deal remains uncertain.

Embracer Group acquired Gearbox Entertainment for a remarkable $1.35 billion earlier this year. However, the company has continued to expand its portfolio by acquiring other developers such as Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montréal, and Eidos-Montréal.

Embracer Group’s recent restructuring program, announced in June 2023, involved layoffs following the collapse of a $2 billion deal. Additionally, in September 2023, Volition, the developer behind Saints Row and a part of Embracer’s network of studios, announced its closure after three decades of operation.

Despite these developments, Gearbox Entertainment has remained active in the industry. Just a few weeks ago, the studio revealed the upcoming release of Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition for the Nintendo Switch, scheduled for October 6th.

What are your thoughts on this news? Share your opinions in the comments section.

Sorsi: Reuters

By Gabriel Botha

Post relatat

teknoloġija

Innovazzjonijiet ġodda Żvelati fl-Avveniment tal-iPhone tal-Apple 2022

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknoloġija

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, u macOS Sonoma: Aġġornamenti Ġodda Dalwaqt

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
teknoloġija

Apple AirPods Pro 2 biex Jappoġġja l-Awdjo mingħajr Telf, Iżda Hemm Qabda

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Tlift

xjenza

Astronomi Jappellaw għal Tismija mill-ġdid tas-Sħab Magellanic u Oġġetti Astronomiċi Oħra

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Innovazzjonijiet ġodda Żvelati fl-Avveniment tal-iPhone tal-Apple 2022

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
Aħbarijiet

Għargħar frekwenti ta' 100 sena mbassra għall-Komunitajiet Kostali sal-aħħar tas-seklu

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, u macOS Sonoma: Aġġornamenti Ġodda Dalwaqt

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti