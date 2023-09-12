Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

teknoloġija

Rumors Madwar Żieda li jmiss tal-Console ta' Nintendo fil-Gamescom

ByMampho Brescia

Settembru 12, 2023
Rumors Madwar Żieda li jmiss tal-Console ta' Nintendo fil-Gamescom

Rumors have been swirling about Nintendo’s highly anticipated next console, with Gamescom being a major catalyst for speculation. Numerous media outlets have reported that developers were given an exclusive glimpse of the Nintendo Switch successor at the event last month, fueling anticipation among fans.

Although Nintendo has remained tight-lipped about these rumors, various sources have gradually revealed more information about what potentially took place at Gamescom. Digital Foundry released a video shedding light on the rumors, providing additional details. However, it is important to note that the information discussed is based on secondhand sources and should be taken with caution.

According to reports from Eurogamer and VGC, the T239 Nvidia SoC is believed to be the intended hardware for the new console. This aligns with previous leaks from Nvidia itself. Additionally, it has been suggested that the Breath of the Wild demo was running at 4K/60fps using DLSS technology, showcasing the impressive capabilities of the hardware.

The Matrix demo, which featured advanced ray tracing technology, benefited from Nvidia’s superior hardware compared to AMD. It is speculated that DLSS 3.5, with the exclusion of frame generation, was utilized for the demo. Considering the advancements made by Unreal Engine 5 over the past two years, it is expected that the engine will be more scalable and compatible with the new console.

Both Nvidia and Epic Games have a vested interest in ensuring that Unreal Engine 5 is accessible and adaptable to the Switch 2. Epic Games would not want to limit the potential success of their engine on a platform as popular as the original Switch, while Nvidia aims to showcase their cutting-edge DLSS and ray tracing capabilities.

While the rumors surrounding Nintendo’s next console are exciting, it is important to approach them with skepticism until official confirmation is provided. However, these rumors do offer some exciting glimpses into what the future of Nintendo gaming may hold.

Sorsi:
– Eurogamer
– VGC

By Mampho Brescia

Post relatat

teknoloġija

Iż-Żieda ta' Aċċess Bikri Imħallas fl-Industrija tal-Logħob

Settembru 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
teknoloġija

Apple Tiffaċċja Sfidi fiċ-Ċina hekk kif l-iPhone 15 M'għandux Karatteristiċi Ġodda u l-Ekonomija titbaxxa

Settembru 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
teknoloġija

Apple Tiżvela Prodotti Ġodda u tiffoka fuq is-Sostenibbiltà Ambjentali

Settembru 13, 2023 Robert Andrew

Tlift

xjenza

Neil deGrasse Tyson u Lindsey Nyx Walker Jikkollaboraw fuq Ktieb Ġdid, "To Infinity and Beyond: A Journey of Cosmic Discovery"

Settembru 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Iż-Żieda ta' Aċċess Bikri Imħallas fl-Industrija tal-Logħob

Settembru 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Apple Tiffaċċja Sfidi fiċ-Ċina hekk kif l-iPhone 15 M'għandux Karatteristiċi Ġodda u l-Ekonomija titbaxxa

Settembru 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Apple Tiżvela Prodotti Ġodda u tiffoka fuq is-Sostenibbiltà Ambjentali

Settembru 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti