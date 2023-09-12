Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

teknoloġija

Devil Engine: Data tar-Rilaxx tal-Edizzjoni Sħiħa Dewwem għad-9 ta' Novembru

ByMampho Brescia

Settembru 12, 2023
Devil Engine: Data tar-Rilaxx tal-Edizzjoni Sħiħa Dewwem għad-9 ta' Novembru

Beep Japan, Poppy Works, and Protoculture Games have announced that the release date for Devil Engine: Complete Edition has been delayed. Originally set for October 12, the game will now launch on November 9. The side-scrolling shoot ’em up will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Devil Engine: Complete Edition includes both the base game and the expansion called “Devil Engine: Ignition.” The base game was initially released for PC via Steam on February 21, 2019. The expansion, “Devil Engine: Ignition,” was announced in May 2019, with plans to launch on PC in winter 2019. However, the release never came to fruition.

With the release of the Complete Edition, it is anticipated that the expansion will be available for PC via Steam alongside it.

Sources: Beep Japan, Poppy Works, Protoculture Games

Definizzjonijiet:
– Beep Japan: A publisher and developer.
– Poppy Works: A publisher and developer.
– Protoculture Games: A developer.
– Side-Scrolling: A genre of video games where the gameplay moves horizontally from left to right.
– Shoot ‘Em Up: A genre of video games characterized by the player controlling a character who battles against waves of enemies and projectiles.

By Mampho Brescia

Post relatat

teknoloġija

Oppo se toffri Sostituti ta' Batteriji B'xejn għall-Utenti

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
teknoloġija

Monzo Tniedi Karatteristika ta' Investimenti, li tippermetti lill-utenti jinvestu b'£1 biss

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
teknoloġija

Apple se Tniedi iPhone 15 mibni mill-Indja fil-Jum tad-Debutt tal-Bejgħ

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Tlift

teknoloġija

Oppo se toffri Sostituti ta' Batteriji B'xejn għall-Utenti

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
Aħbarijiet

Id-Dell S3422DWG: Għażla ewlenija għal Moniters tal-Logħob Ultra Wiesgħa

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Monzo Tniedi Karatteristika ta' Investimenti, li tippermetti lill-utenti jinvestu b'£1 biss

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Mewġ tar-Radju li Jibda Tard mhux mistenni Individwat minn Toqob Iswed Supermassivi

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti