Apple is set to announce its latest iPhone lineup at the “Wonderlust” event held at its headquarters in Silicon Valley. While little information has been revealed about the new iPhones, it is expected that the company will focus on improving performance and implementing a universal charger. This move to a universal charger is in compliance with a European Union law set to become mandatory in Europe next year.

The introduction of the iPhone 15 arrives at a time when Apple is facing challenges in the Chinese market, where reports suggest that the government is banning civil servants from using its phones. Although this may have a minimal impact on sales, it highlights concerns about Apple’s reliance on China for manufacturing amid increasing diplomatic tensions between the United States and China.

In recent quarters, Apple has experienced a decline in iPhone sales due to higher prices, which have led customers to delay upgrading to newer models. To address this, many rumors suggest that Apple will adopt a universal USB-C port for charging and data transfers, replacing its Lightning connectors. This change aligns with the EU law that mandates USB-C as the standard charger for all new smartphones, tablets, and cameras starting from late 2024.

The European Union policymakers argue that this rule will simplify the lives of Europeans, reduce electronic waste, and lower costs for consumers. Apple already uses USB-C charging ports on its iPads and laptops, but it resisted the switch on iPhones, citing concerns about stifling innovation and compromising security. Nevertheless, the shift to USB-C is now seen as inevitable.

In addition to the charger change, Apple is expected to introduce improvements to iPhone cameras and chips, along with potential price increases for its Pro models. The success of the iPhone 15 will be critical for Apple’s performance in the coming year, as the company aims to regain momentum after a lackluster few quarters.

Despite worries about Chinese restrictions on iPhones, Apple executives have highlighted an uptick in sales in the Chinese market during a period of overall decline. Analysts estimate that a potential ban would affect a fraction of iPhone sales in China. Nonetheless, it is clear that China remains an important market for Apple, and any negative sentiment from the Chinese government is cause for concern.

