Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

teknoloġija

Gearbox Entertainment’s Potential Sale Signals Restructuring Within Embracer Group

ByGabriel Botha

Settembru 11, 2023
Gearbox Entertainment’s Potential Sale Signals Restructuring Within Embracer Group

Gearbox Entertainment, the renowned game developer and publisher responsible for popular series like Borderlands, Remnant, and Homeworld, may soon be parting ways with its parent company, Embracer Group. Reports indicate that Embracer Group is considering selling off Gearbox Entertainment as part of its ongoing restructuring plan.

Embracer Group has gained recognition in recent years for its numerous acquisitions of developers, publishers, and intellectual properties. However, this trend has been reversed following a failed deal with the Saudi Arabia government-funded Savvy Games Group. The aftermath has seen Embracer Group laying off developers and closing down studios, with the most recent closure being that of Volition, which is responsible for the acclaimed Saints Row series.

While Embracer Group has not officially commented on the matter, an internal email from Gearbox’s chief communication officer, Dan Hewitt, obtained by Bloomberg, confirms the potential sale or reestablishment of Gearbox Entertainment as an independent entity. Hewitt states that “the base case is that Gearbox remains a part of Embracer,” but also mentions that other options are being considered. The fate of Gearbox Entertainment remains uncertain, and speculation will likely ensue in the coming weeks.

Despite the success of games like Borderlands 3 and Remnant II, Embracer Group’s contemplation of parting ways with Gearbox Entertainment indicates a shift in the company’s growth strategy. The coming weeks and months will be crucial in determining the future of Gearbox, which has become a company to closely monitor.

Sorsi:
– “Gearbox Entertainment may be for sale after restructuring at parent company Embracer” – Reuters
– Internal email from Gearbox’s chief communication officer Dan Hewitt – Bloomberg

By Gabriel Botha

Post relatat

teknoloġija

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, u macOS Sonoma: Aġġornamenti Ġodda Dalwaqt

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
teknoloġija

Apple AirPods Pro 2 biex Jappoġġja l-Awdjo mingħajr Telf, Iżda Hemm Qabda

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
teknoloġija

Apple Tħabbar Data ta' Rilaxx għal iOS 17

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew

Tlift

Aħbarijiet

Għargħar frekwenti ta' 100 sena mbassra għall-Komunitajiet Kostali sal-aħħar tas-seklu

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, u macOS Sonoma: Aġġornamenti Ġodda Dalwaqt

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Apple AirPods Pro 2 biex Jappoġġja l-Awdjo mingħajr Telf, Iżda Hemm Qabda

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Apple Tħabbar Data ta' Rilaxx għal iOS 17

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti