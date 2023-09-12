Apple se toħroġ l-iPhone 15 mibni mill-Indja fil-Jum tad-Debutt tal-Bejgħ Globali

Apple plans to launch the iPhone 15, which will be assembled in India, on its global sales debut day, according to sources familiar with the matter. While the majority of iPhone 15 units will still be produced in China, this move represents a significant departure from Apple’s previous strategy of mainly selling Chinese-made devices. It also highlights India’s growing production capabilities and signifies Apple’s efforts to narrow the gap between its Indian and Chinese manufacturing bases.

Cupertino-based Apple began production of the iPhone 15 at a factory in Tamil Nadu, India, last month. However, slight delays may occur due to unforeseen logistics bottlenecks. Apple has been increasing the proportion of iPhones assembled in India, reaching 7% by the end of March. This shift is a result of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s financial incentives to boost local manufacturing and Apple’s need to diversify its production beyond China amidst the US-China trade war.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be the most significant update to the device in three years, featuring upgrades to the camera system and an improved three-nanometer processor in the Pro models. This new lineup plays a critical role in reviving Apple’s sales, as the company reported declining sales for the third consecutive quarter due to weak consumer demand in key markets such as the US, China, and Europe.

Apple has also been expanding its presence in India, opening its first stores in the country this year. The Indian market is viewed as both a retail opportunity and an important production base for Apple’s gadgets in the long term. In the quarter through June, iPhone sales in India experienced double-digit growth, reaching a new high.

Other Apple suppliers in India, such as Pegatron Corp and a Wistron Corp factory soon to be acquired by Tata Group, are expected to start assembling the iPhone 15 as well.

Sorsi: Bloomberg News