AirPods Pro 2 Issa Ejja b'Każ tal-Iċċarġjar USB-C

ByGabriel Botha

Settembru 12, 2023
Apple has announced that the new AirPods Pro 2 will come with a USB-C charging case instead of the Lightning connector. This change aligns with Apple’s adoption of USB-C as the standard connector for its products, including the Mac, iPad, and Siri Remote.

The AirPods Pro 2 themselves will not receive any hardware upgrades but will now be compatible with USB-C charging. This means that users can conveniently use the same cable to charge their Mac, iPad, AirPods, and the new iPhone 15 lineup. Additionally, the AirPods Pro 2 can be charged directly from the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

For customers purchasing new AirPods Pro 2, the USB-C charging case will be included in the box. However, contrary to initial expectations, Apple will not be selling the USB-C charging case separately.

Orders for the new AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C charging case can now be placed, with shipments scheduled to begin on September 22. The price for the AirPods Pro 2 remains at $249.

Overall, this update reflects Apple’s commitment to standardizing its products with the USB-C connector, allowing for increased convenience and compatibility across devices.

Sorsi:
– Apple Event

By Gabriel Botha

