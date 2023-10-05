Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

Swatch Jikkollabora ma' James Webb Space Telescope biex Oħloq Bands ta' l-Għassa li jistgħu jiġu personalizzati

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Ottubru 5, 2023
Swatch has partnered with the European Space Agency to offer a collection of six images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) as customizable watch bands for its Swatch X You watches. These images include breathtaking views of star-forming regions and sections of nebulae. Customers can select their preferred design on the Swatch X You website from October 4th to December 17th, coinciding with World Space Week.

As a result of the constrained size of a watch band, the full image cannot be accommodated. However, using the Swatch tools, users can position the chosen image to their desired section. Each Swatch X You watch is priced at $138 (£114) and comes with a postcard featuring the selected image and a themed sleeve.

This collaboration between Swatch and the JWST is not the first time Swatch has collaborated with space agencies. Previously, the “Swatch in space” series was inspired by the spacesuits worn by NASA astronauts.

The JWST, launched in 2021, is a powerful infrared telescope developed through a joint effort from NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency. It has the capability to observe celestial bodies over 200 million years in the past. The telescope has produced remarkable and historic images that include the deepest-ever photo of the universe and the identification of a molecule only generated by living organisms on another planet. It has also revealed secrets about supernovae, analyzed enigmatic galaxies from the 19th century, made unprecedented discoveries in the Orion Nebula, captured a perfect spiral galaxy, and observed some of the universe’s “first light.”

Sorsi:
– NASA
– Aġenzija Spazjali Ewropea

By Vicky Stavropoulou

