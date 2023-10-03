Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

Metodu Ġdid Juża Batterji E.coli biex Jiskopri Mini tal-Art fl-Iżrael

ByMampho Brescia

Ottubru 3, 2023
Metodu Ġdid Juża Batterji E.coli biex Jiskopri Mini tal-Art fl-Iżrael

Scientists at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and biotechnology startup Enzymit have developed a breakthrough method to detect buried landmines in Israel using the E.coli bacterium. This innovative solution aims to tackle the problem of dangerous and inefficient landmine detection methods currently in use. Thousands of fields in Israel have been fortified with landmines since the Six-Day War in 1967, making it crucial to find a safer and more effective way to locate and remove these deadly explosives.

The E.coli bacterium has been engineered to sense trace amounts of dinitrotoluene (DNT), a chemical that leaks out of buried landmines. The modified bacteria is sprayed above a suspected minefield, and a drone equipped with a specialized camera captures images that reveal the location of these mines through luminescent colors. The E.coli strain used in this process is designed to die out shortly after dispersal, ensuring that it poses no risk to humans or the environment.

The team at Hebrew University has been working on this mine-detecting method for over a decade. They were inspired by the natural ability of E.coli to detect nutrients, creating a solution that makes the bacteria more sensitive to DNT while avoiding false positives. Enzymit, the biotechnology startup, plays a crucial role in accelerating the development of this groundbreaking solution by creating proteins that enhance the bacteria’s ability to detect landmines.

Field testing of the complete solution is currently underway, and it is expected to be operational for “non-civilian use” next year. The research teams also believe that this method can be expanded to detect other explosives and chemicals used in various applications, such as RDX. Beyond landmine detection, Enzymit’s computational algorithms have been utilized to develop prebiotics found in breast milk and hyaluronic acid for cosmetic applications.

Sorsi:
– Original article: NoCamels
– Image source: Depositphotos
– Definition of E.coli: NCBI
– Definition of landmines: International Committee of the Red Cross

By Mampho Brescia

Post relatat

xjenza

Skopert Metodu Ġdid għall-Produzzjoni ta' Urea Effiċjenti fl-Enerġija

Ottubru 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
xjenza

Teknika Arkitettonika Antika tispira Approċċ Ġdid għat-Tisħiħ tal-Prestazzjoni tal-Qafas Metal-Organiku

Ottubru 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
xjenza

L-Importanza tal-Immaniġġjar tal-Preferenzi tal-Cookie għal Esperjenza Personalizzata tal-Web

Ottubru 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

Tlift

xjenza

Skopert Metodu Ġdid għall-Produzzjoni ta' Urea Effiċjenti fl-Enerġija

Ottubru 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Teknika Arkitettonika Antika tispira Approċċ Ġdid għat-Tisħiħ tal-Prestazzjoni tal-Qafas Metal-Organiku

Ottubru 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
xjenza

L-Importanza tal-Immaniġġjar tal-Preferenzi tal-Cookie għal Esperjenza Personalizzata tal-Web

Ottubru 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Riċerkaturi tal-Korea t'Isfel jipprotestaw kontra t-tnaqqis propost mill-Gvern għall-Baġit tar-Riċerka

Ottubru 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti