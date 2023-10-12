Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

In-NASA tipposponi l-passaġġi fl-ispazju minħabba t-tnixxija tal-likwidu tat-tkessiħ tal-ISS

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Ottubru 12, 2023
In-NASA tipposponi l-passaġġi fl-ispazju minħabba t-tnixxija tal-likwidu tat-tkessiħ tal-ISS

NASA flight controllers have decided to postpone two spacewalks as they review data related to a recent radiator coolant leak on the Russian side of the International Space Station (ISS). The first spacewalk, originally scheduled for October 12, and the second spacewalk planned for October 20, will be rescheduled at a later date.

The coolant leak occurred on October 9 in the backup radiator of the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module. However, NASA assured that the primary radiator on Nauka is still functioning properly and providing full cooling to the module without affecting the crew or space station operations. External camera views have shown only residual coolant droplets.

The backup radiator was delivered to the ISS in 2010 on the Rassvet module during the STS-132 space shuttle mission. It was intended for use with the Nauka module, which was launched in July 2021 and had the component installed in April of this year.

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, plans to have cosmonauts take photos of the radiator during the next scheduled Russian segment-based spacewalk on October 25. The goal is to identify the cause of the leak and determine if the device can be repaired in the future.

The decision to postpone the spacewalks is a precautionary measure while NASA and Roscosmos investigate the coolant leak and ensure the safety of the astronauts and the integrity of the space station. New dates for the spacewalks will be announced once the review process is complete.

Sorsi: NASA, Roscosmos

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post relatat

xjenza

Il-Pajsaġġ Nibdel tal-Komunità Awtistika Online

Ottubru 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
xjenza

L-ispettaklu taċ-Ċirkut tan-Nar Eklissi Solari

Ottubru 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
xjenza

Djamant: Ir-Re tal-Ebusija, imma xi ħaġa aktar diffiċli?

Ottubru 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Tlift

xjenza

Il-Pajsaġġ Nibdel tal-Komunità Awtistika Online

Ottubru 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
xjenza

L-ispettaklu taċ-Ċirkut tan-Nar Eklissi Solari

Ottubru 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Djamant: Ir-Re tal-Ebusija, imma xi ħaġa aktar diffiċli?

Ottubru 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Avveniment Ċelesti tal-Isturdament: Eklissi Solari Annulari għall-Grazzja tas-Smewwiet

Ottubru 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti