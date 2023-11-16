Trattament Ġdid għad-Dmugħ ACL Jisfida Approċċ kirurġiku u juri Wegħda

ACL tears, one of the most common knee injuries among athletes, have traditionally required surgery for effective treatment. However, recent research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine has found that a nonsurgical approach, including physical therapy and bracing, may be just as effective in promoting healing.

The study followed 80 participants with ACL tears, and after following a new bracing protocol, 90% of the tears showed signs of healing on an MRI. Patients wore a brace for a month that kept their knees at a 90-degree angle, which helped keep the torn ends of the ACL close together and increase the likelihood of fusion. Physical therapy was then implemented, gradually increasing the range of motion, and the braces were removed around the three-month mark. Follow-up MRIs revealed that the majority of ACLs repaired themselves.

Stephanie Filbay, lead author of the study, stated that they have successfully braced over 430 patients in clinical practice, with similar high rates of ACL healing and excellent patient outcomes.

This research challenges the conventional belief that surgery is always necessary for ACL tears. Not only does it provide an alternative treatment option for those who cannot afford or undergo surgery due to financial or health complications, but it also raises questions about the long-term benefits of surgical interventions.

Dr. Lyle Micheli, an orthopedic surgeon at Boston Children’s Hospital, calls this study a potential game changer. Immobilizing the injured knee at 90 degrees through bracing maximizes healing, similar to stabilizing broken bones in a cast. This nonoperative treatment option could be especially beneficial for individuals who do not engage in professional or competitive sports.

While surgery has its advantages in terms of quick recovery and full function restoration, it is not without risks and complications. Issues such as chronic instability, stiffness, infection, blood clots, and numbness can occur post-surgery.

Bracing as a treatment for ACL tears offers a less invasive approach that could provide comparable results to surgery. Further research and long-term follow-up are needed to fully understand the implications and benefits of this alternative treatment option.

FAQ

What is the ACL? The ACL, or anterior cruciate ligament, is a ligament in the knee that helps maintain rotational stability and prevents the shinbone from slipping in front of the thigh bone. It is commonly injured during activities that involve sudden direction changes or direct hits, such as soccer, basketball, skiing, and football. How common are ACL tears? Experts estimate that about 100,000 to 200,000 people suffer a torn ACL each year in the United States. It is one of the most commonly injured ligaments in the knee. What is the standard surgical treatment for ACL tears? Surgery for ACL tears involves replacing the torn ligament with a graft made of tissue from the patient’s own tendons or hamstrings, or from a donor. X'inhuma r-riskji tal-kirurġija tal-ACL? Potential complications of ACL surgery include kneecap pain, chronic instability, stiffness, infection, blood clots, and numbness. While these complications are rare, they can occur. Does ACL surgery help prevent arthritis? ACL reconstruction has long been thought to reduce the risks of developing arthritis. However, recent research shows that about 50% of patients who undergo surgery still develop osteoarthritis within 12 to 14 years. Is bracing a viable option for all ACL tears? While bracing shows promise as an alternative treatment for ACL tears, not all cases may be suitable for this approach. Consulting with a medical professional is necessary to determine the most appropriate treatment course.