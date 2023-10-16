Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

Impjant Ċkejkna ta' Dqiq ta' l-Ilma Turi Potenzjal għall-Tmigħ ta' Astronawti f'Missjonijiet Ġejjieni

ByRobert Andrew

Ottubru 16, 2023
Impjant Ċkejkna ta' Dqiq ta' l-Ilma Turi Potenzjal għall-Tmigħ ta' Astronawti f'Missjonijiet Ġejjieni

Researchers investigating ways to sustain astronauts on future missions have discovered the potential of a tiny plant called watermeal. Despite being smaller than a pinhead, clusters of watermeal plants have demonstrated the ability to withstand 20 times Earth’s gravity. This tolerance for high pressures makes watermeal a prime candidate for feeding astronauts and efficiently generating oxygen in space.

Watermeal, the smallest flowering plant on Earth, is similar to the more well-known duckweed and is typically found in Thailand and other parts of Asia. To study the plant’s response to varying levels of gravity, researchers from Mahidol University in Thailand placed watermeal samples in containers equipped with LEDs to simulate natural sunlight. These containers were then loaded onto a centrifuge gondola, where the watermeal plants thrived under 20 times Earth’s gravity.

The unique structure of watermeal, consisting of a sphere that floats on the surface of the water without roots, stems, or leaves, allows researchers to directly observe the effects of gravity on its growth and development. Tatpong Tulyananda, the leader of the Mahidol University team, explains that watermeal’s simplicity and resilience make it an ideal candidate for studying how plants adapt to changing gravity levels.

Understanding how plants respond to gravity is crucial for future long-duration space missions, where having a sustainable food source and efficient oxygen generation are vital. The findings from this study could potentially contribute to the development of self-sustaining space habitats, allowing astronauts to grow their food and produce oxygen while exploring the cosmos.

By harnessing the potential of watermeal, scientists are taking significant strides towards ensuring the success of future space missions. The adaptability and resilience of this tiny plant could play a crucial role in establishing sustainable and self-sufficient astronaut habitats beyond Earth.

Sorsi:
-

By Robert Andrew

Post relatat

xjenza

L-Univers Espansiv: Żvela Mappa Ċirkolari

Ottubru 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
xjenza

L-Importanza tal-Bijofirem fil-Paleobiology

Ottubru 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
xjenza

L-Ekoloġizzazzjoni Ċiklika tas-Saħara: Intuwizzjonijiet dwar il-Klima u t-Tixrid tal-Annimali

Ottubru 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Tlift

xjenza

L-Univers Espansiv: Żvela Mappa Ċirkolari

Ottubru 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
xjenza

L-Importanza tal-Bijofirem fil-Paleobiology

Ottubru 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
xjenza

L-Ekoloġizzazzjoni Ċiklika tas-Saħara: Intuwizzjonijiet dwar il-Klima u t-Tixrid tal-Annimali

Ottubru 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Il-Misteru u l-Importanza tal-Asteroids

Ottubru 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti