Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

Il-Kapsula Soyuz tirritorna b'mod sikur mill-Missjoni ta' Sena Twal

ByRobert Andrew

Settembru 27, 2023
Il-Kapsula Soyuz tirritorna b'mod sikur mill-Missjoni ta' Sena Twal

A Soyuz capsule has successfully returned to Earth after completing a year-long mission in space. The original Soyuz capsule was replaced due to suspected damage from space debris. The new Soyuz capsule brought back the crew—U.S. astronaut Ruben Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin—safely to Earth. During the mission, Rubio missed important family milestones, but is looking forward to reuniting with his loved ones.

The engineers suspected that a piece of space junk pierced the radiator of the original Soyuz capsule, which led to concerns about overheating of the electronics and the safety of the crew on the spacecraft. The space station’s new commander, Andreas Mogensen, welcomed the crew members back to their families, acknowledging their sacrifice and dedication.

Rubio, an Army doctor and helicopter pilot, admitted that the psychological aspect of spending a year in space was more challenging than he anticipated. He expressed his eagerness to hug his wife and kids upon his return. The crew members traveled a distance of 157 million miles and orbited the Earth around 6,000 times during their mission.

The NASA has no immediate plans for more yearlong missions. The successful completion of this mission indicates the progress and achievements in space exploration. The safe return of the crew members is a testament to the meticulous planning and expertise of the engineers and space agencies involved.

Sorsi:
-The Associated Press Health and Science Department
-Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

By Robert Andrew

Post relatat

xjenza

Strument Xjentifiku fuq il-Modulu Chandrayaan-3 Jibagħat Dejta Suffiċjenti għal Studju Eżopjaneta Futur

Settembru 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
xjenza

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades għal Vikram Lander u Pragyan Rover

Settembru 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
xjenza

L-osservazzjonijiet tal-JWST jissuġġerixxu kontaminazzjoni stellari li tinterferixxi mal-kejl tal-Eżopjaneta TRAPPIST-1b

Settembru 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Tlift

xjenza

Strument Xjentifiku fuq il-Modulu Chandrayaan-3 Jibagħat Dejta Suffiċjenti għal Studju Eżopjaneta Futur

Settembru 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades għal Vikram Lander u Pragyan Rover

Settembru 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
xjenza

L-osservazzjonijiet tal-JWST jissuġġerixxu kontaminazzjoni stellari li tinterferixxi mal-kejl tal-Eżopjaneta TRAPPIST-1b

Settembru 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Sejħa oħra mill-qrib: Asteroid 2023 SW6 Jersaq lejn id-Dinja

Settembru 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti