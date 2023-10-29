Is-Simulazzjonijiet FLAMINGO: Jdawwal il-Misteri tal-Univers

Astronomy students are all too familiar with the challenge of defining the vastness of the universe and providing examples to support their explanations. However, in today’s age, the answer to this daunting question could lie in the FLAMINGO simulations.

The FLAMINGO simulations are the brainchild of the VIRGO consortium, developed for cosmological supercomputer simulations. FLAMINGO, which stands for “Full-hydro Large-scale structure simulations with All-sky Mapping for the Interpretation of Next Generation Observations,” aims to carry out an extensive suite of cosmological simulations. These simulations, executed on a supercomputer cluster at Durham University in the UK, boast an unprecedented scale.

One of the flagship simulations within the suite involves the use of a staggering 300 billion resolution elements. These elements, resembling particles with the mass of a small galaxy, are arranged in a cubic volume with edges stretching across ten billion light-years. It is worth noting that this simulation is likely the largest ever completed to model the ordinary matter of the cosmos. To achieve this feat, a new code called SWIFT was developed to distribute the computational workload across an impressive 30,000 CPUs.

The FLAMINGO simulations not only focus on tracking the evolution of dark matter but also delve into the realm of ordinary matter, encompassing planets, stars, and galaxies. This comprehensive approach allows scientists to gain invaluable insights into how the Universe may have evolved.

But how does one go about simulating the entire Universe? It begins with gathering copious amounts of data from ground-based and space-borne observatories, capturing information about everything present in the cosmos. This data is then fed into a series of models, which are subsequently incorporated into the FLAMINGO simulations.

However, the task doesn’t end there. The simulations also take into account the various interactions occurring within the Universe. Gravity, as the dominant force, is a crucial component, but other processes, such as gas pressure and the influence of active black holes or supernova explosions, must also be considered. Additionally, the simulations factor in the relation between galaxy properties and physical processes, the star-formation activity of central galaxies, and the effects of gravitational lensing. Even neutrinos, albeit playing a minor role, find their place in these simulations. All this information is modeled and inserted into the simulation suite, leading to a deeper understanding of the cosmos on a large scale.

The FLAMINGO simulations not only serve as a model of the Universe but also provide a means to connect theories and predictions with real observations. By reconciling any discrepancies or tensions between measurements and predictions, scientists can refine their understanding of the Universe’s cosmological parameters. This includes addressing the well-known “Hubble tension,” which revolves around the expansion rate of the Universe.

In essence, the FLAMINGO project grants astronomers a virtual window into cosmic evolution. By utilizing actual data to populate a virtual universe, researchers can thoroughly test their findings using advanced data analysis techniques and machine learning. The project has already led to the publication of three influential papers, delving into the methods, simulations, and the reproduction of the Universe’s large-scale structure.

Through the FLAMINGO simulations, scientists embark on a groundbreaking journey to unravel the mysteries of the Universe. Each simulation pushes the boundaries of human knowledge and provides a glimpse into the intricate workings of the cosmos.

