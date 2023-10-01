Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

Storja tad-Dinja Ffurmata minn Supernovae Blasts

ByGabriel Botha

Ottubru 1, 2023
Storja tad-Dinja Ffurmata minn Supernovae Blasts

In a recent study, researchers from the University of Illinois have investigated the impact of supernovae blasts that occurred millions of years ago on Earth. The study aimed to determine the distances from which these blasts originated. Using the radioactive isotope 60-Fe, the team was able to estimate the astronomical distances to the Pliocene Supernova (SN Plio) and the Miocene Supernova (SN Mio).

Supernovae, which are the explosive deaths of massive stars, play a crucial role in astrophysics and cosmology. The study conducted laboratory analyses of the live 60-Fe isotope obtained from various sources, such as the Earth’s crust, deep-sea sediments, and lunar regolith. By studying the ages of these samples, the researchers successfully determined the distances to the two supernovae blasts.

The findings suggest that SN Plio originated between 20 to 140 parsecs (pc) from Earth, while SN Mio’s approximate distance is 110 pc. Although these distances are considered relatively safe, supernova blasts can still have significant effects on our solar system’s evolution. High-energy radiation, such as gamma rays, emitted by supernovae can irradiate Earth’s atmosphere for months, depleting the ozone layer and leaving the planet vulnerable to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from the Sun. Earth would take several years to regenerate the ozone layer.

Supernovae explosions are rare events, occurring at a frequency of one to three events per century in the Milky Way galaxy. While there is currently no immediate threat from supernovae, it is highly likely that one will occur near Earth over the course of millions of years. The mass extinction that occurred approximately 360 million years ago may have been the result of one or more supernovae.

Although no threatening supernova candidates are currently known, one notable star, Betelgeuse, has attracted attention due to its brightness variations. However, the star’s eventual supernova explosion remains uncertain as the late phases of a massive star’s life do not cause detectable changes in its surface. Future discoveries about supernovae remain unpredictable, but through continued scientific inquiry, astronomers hope to learn more about these fascinating cosmic events.

Sorsi:
– Univers Illum  

By Gabriel Botha

Post relatat

xjenza

Asteroid 2008 QY: Dettalji u Konsegwenzi Potenzjali

Ottubru 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
xjenza

Il-Mikrobijoloġija ta' Hidradenitis Suppurativa u l-Konnessjoni tagħha mal-Mikrobijoma tal-Ġilda: Intuwizzjonijiet minn Tamia Harris-Tryn, MD, PhD

Ottubru 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
xjenza

Astronomi Passjonati mill-UAE li jivvjaġġaw lejn l-Istati Uniti biex jaraw l-Eklissi Solari 'Ring of Fire'

Ottubru 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Tlift

xjenza

Asteroid 2008 QY: Dettalji u Konsegwenzi Potenzjali

Ottubru 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Il-Mikrobijoloġija ta' Hidradenitis Suppurativa u l-Konnessjoni tagħha mal-Mikrobijoma tal-Ġilda: Intuwizzjonijiet minn Tamia Harris-Tryn, MD, PhD

Ottubru 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Astronomi Passjonati mill-UAE li jivvjaġġaw lejn l-Istati Uniti biex jaraw l-Eklissi Solari 'Ring of Fire'

Ottubru 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
xjenza

It-Tnaqqis tal-Merkurju u l-Moviment Riċenti tal-Scarps

Ottubru 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti