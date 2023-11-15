Is-Sejba Sorpriża: L-Enerġija Tiċċirkola 'l barra minn Black Hole M87*

Astrophysicists at Princeton University have made a groundbreaking observation that challenges our understanding of black holes. Contrary to popular belief, the team has found conclusive evidence that energy near the event horizon of M87*, the black hole situated at the core of Messier 87, is not being consumed, but actually being pushed outward.

While black holes are typically perceived as gravitational behemoths that devour everything in their vicinity, this new discovery sheds light on the possibility that black holes can lose energy. According to Einstein’s theory of relativity, rotating black holes have the ability to lose energy to their surroundings, just as a spinning top gradually loses energy through its rotation.

Astrophysicist Eliot Quataert, Princeton’s Charles A. Young Professor of Astronomy, explains that although black holes are known as objects from which nothing can escape, they possess the remarkable ability to lose energy due to their rotational properties. This discovery aligns with Einstein’s theory and opens up new avenues for understanding the dynamic nature of black holes.

The team’s findings challenge the traditional understanding of black holes and suggest that the flow of energy near the event horizon of M87* is not a one-way street. While this observation applies specifically to M87*, the researchers assert that different black holes may exhibit energy flows in alternate directions.

To support their assertion, the researchers highlight the relationship between energy flow and the directional orientation of magnetic field lines. They anticipate that the launch of the next-generation Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) will provide an opportunity to test their predictions and officially confirm the direction of energy flow.

Although the team hasn’t definitively concluded that the black hole’s spin powers the extragalactic jet, Professor Quataert and his colleagues note that the evidence leans in that direction. Their research, published in a paper in the Astrophysical Journal, offers valuable insights into the complex behavior of black holes, challenging existing theories and paving the way for future investigations.

Mistoqsijiet Frekwenti

Q: How do black holes lose energy?

Black holes can lose energy through rotational properties, similar to how a spinning top gradually loses energy over time. This phenomenon, predicted by Einstein’s theory of relativity, challenges the traditional belief that black holes only consume matter.

Q: Can energy flow inwards in other black holes?

While the recent finding specifically pertains to the energy flow near the event horizon of M87*, the researchers hypothesize that energy flow direction may vary in different black holes. Further studies and observations are needed to confirm this hypothesis.

Q: How will the next-generation Event Horizon Telescope contribute to this research?

The launch of the still-theoretical next-generation Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) holds promise for testing the predictions regarding the direction of energy flow near black holes. By analyzing data from the EHT, researchers aim to officially confirm the direction of energy flow and gain a deeper understanding of black hole dynamics.

Q: What are the future implications of this discovery?

The team’s findings challenge and expand our understanding of black holes. By discovering that energy can flow outward from black holes, scientists can refine their models and theories regarding black hole behavior. This breakthrough paves the way for new insights into the complex nature of these cosmic phenomena.