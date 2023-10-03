Shaigh Sisk is a project support specialist in Goddard’s Exploration and Space Communications Projects division. In addition to her role at Goddard, she has a passion for pottery and combines science and art in her creations.

As a project support specialist, Shaigh provides administrative support to division management and scientists on various tasks and projects. She also assists with official government travel and purchasing using a government credit card. Her role is essential in keeping things running smoothly within the division and supporting Goddard’s mission.

Shaigh holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental management from the University of Maryland University College. She initially aspired to work for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation but was drawn to Goddard by the opportunities it offered. She joined Goddard in 2019 and has been actively involved in her current position ever since.

One of the most interesting aspects of her work at Goddard has been navigating the policies and procedures related to government travel and purchasing during the COVID-19 pandemic. These changes have allowed her to work closely with a diverse group of people at Goddard.

Shaigh has found guidance and inspiration from her mentors, including Stephanie Getty, the director of her division, and Juri Schauermann, the assistant director. These accomplished individuals have not only supported Shaigh in her professional growth but have also shown her the importance of work-life balance as working parents.

The supportive and tight-knit front office group at Goddard is what Shaigh appreciates most about working there. She describes them as her work family, and their camaraderie is reflected in their ability to efficiently and effectively run the division.

Looking ahead, Shaigh hopes to develop her skills in project management and gain experience in leading projects and tasks that she is passionate about. She values the exposure to different avenues that her current position has provided and looks forward to continuing her work at Goddard.

Outside of her professional life, Shaigh finds joy in pottery and spends her spare time at a local pottery studio. Through pottery, she combines creativity and science, appreciating the chemical reactions and unique colors that can be achieved through techniques like Raku firing.

Shaigh’s love for water and aquatic creatures inspires her travels, with a particular fascination for the ecosystems that exist in and around water. Her dream destination is the Galapagos Islands, where she can interact with a diverse range of aquatic life.

In summary, Shaigh Sisk’s role as a project support specialist at Goddard is crucial in supporting the mission of the Exploration and Space Communications Projects division. Her passion for pottery and ability to fuse science and art adds a unique dimension to her life and work. With a supportive work environment and a focus on continuous growth, Shaigh’s future at Goddard looks promising.

