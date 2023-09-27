Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

Il-Canister li Fih Kampjuni tal-Asteroid Bennu Jinfetaħ wara Kważi Tliet Snin fl-Ispazju

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Settembru 27, 2023
Il-Canister li Fih Kampjuni tal-Asteroid Bennu Jinfetaħ wara Kważi Tliet Snin fl-Ispazju

After a nearly three-year journey through space, the canister holding samples from asteroid Bennu has been opened. The OSIRIS-REx mission team removed the initial lid of the sample canister at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Black dust and debris were found on the avionics deck of the canister, most likely originating from Bennu itself when the spacecraft landed on the asteroid and collected its samples in October 2020.

The asteroid samples were dropped off in the Utah desert by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft and then airlifted to a clean room. From there, the clean room team packaged all the parts of the sample capsule for transport to the Johnson Space Center. A new laboratory has been specifically designed for the OSIRIS-REx mission where the canister will be disassembled to access the bulk of the sample, which is estimated to be 8.8 ounces (250 grams) of asteroid rock and dust.

Following the disassembly process, researchers will analyze the asteroid dust to gain insights into its chemical, mineralogical, and physical characteristics as well as the different rock types present in the bulk sample. Early findings from the sample will be revealed during a live broadcast on October 11, including some images of the rocks and dust.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, which launched in September 2016, reached asteroid Bennu in December 2018. After two years of observations, the spacecraft collected a sample from the asteroid’s surface and began its journey back to Earth on May 10, 2021. Bennu is a small, near-Earth asteroid believed to have broken off from a larger carbon-rich asteroid and come closer to Earth over the years.

Sorsi:
– NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission Team
– Gizmodo Spaceflight Page

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post relatat

xjenza

Strument Xjentifiku fuq il-Modulu Chandrayaan-3 Jibagħat Dejta Suffiċjenti għal Studju Eżopjaneta Futur

Settembru 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
xjenza

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades għal Vikram Lander u Pragyan Rover

Settembru 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
xjenza

L-osservazzjonijiet tal-JWST jissuġġerixxu kontaminazzjoni stellari li tinterferixxi mal-kejl tal-Eżopjaneta TRAPPIST-1b

Settembru 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Tlift

xjenza

Strument Xjentifiku fuq il-Modulu Chandrayaan-3 Jibagħat Dejta Suffiċjenti għal Studju Eżopjaneta Futur

Settembru 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades għal Vikram Lander u Pragyan Rover

Settembru 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
xjenza

L-osservazzjonijiet tal-JWST jissuġġerixxu kontaminazzjoni stellari li tinterferixxi mal-kejl tal-Eżopjaneta TRAPPIST-1b

Settembru 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Sejħa oħra mill-qrib: Asteroid 2023 SW6 Jersaq lejn id-Dinja

Settembru 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti