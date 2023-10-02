Ħajja tal-Belt

Teknoloġija Ġdida Tippermetti Immaġini f'Ħin Reali ta 'Mewġ tal-Ħsejjes f'Materjali Kristallini

ByGabriel Botha

Ottubru 2, 2023
Scientists have developed a new technology that enables real-time imaging of sound waves traveling through crystalline materials. Solid crystalline materials, such as metals, ceramics, and rock, are notoriously difficult to model due to their complex structures and behaviors. Previous methods have allowed scientists to characterize these materials with a resolution as low as 100 nanometers. However, they have been limited in their ability to capture the dynamics of materials occurring over time, usually only able to follow changes in milliseconds to seconds.

The new technology, described in a recent article published in PNAS, involves using highly specialized X-rays and an advanced microscope built at the end of a 3 km long X-ray free-electron laser. This microscope allows researchers to image sound waves traveling through a 1 mm diamond sample in real-time. The team was able to capture snapshots of the sound waves with a temporal resolution as small as a few picoseconds.

According to Professor Henning Friis Poulsen, corresponding author of the study, the new technology provides a non-invasive and faster way to visualize structural processes in crystalline materials. It opens up possibilities for investigating a wide range of ultrafast structural phenomena that were previously beyond the reach of science. This includes studying processes in various materials, such as meta-materials, photonic crystals, thermoelectric materials, and even soft materials like perylene and hybrid perovskites.

The ability to visualize and understand the dynamics of sound waves in crystalline materials has implications for solid-state physics, materials science, and geoscience. It may also contribute to testing seismological models of sound propagation in planetary materials. The results of this study are expected to inspire new research and advancements in the field.

