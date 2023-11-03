Astrophotographers and amateur astronomers brace yourselves for a rare celestial event: the gradual disappearance of Saturn’s iconic rings from our line of sight. Prepare yourselves over the next 18 months as the planet’s tilt in its orbit around the Sun will align the rings perfectly on edge, rendering them invisible in our images.

Unlike their deceptive enormity, spanning from 70,000 to 140,000 kilometers (43,500 to 87,000 miles), Saturn’s rings are surprisingly thin. In fact, they are even thinner than a sheet of paper, measuring less than 100 meters (300 feet) thick in most places. So, from our vantage point that is over 1.2 billion kilometers away, a mere kilometer is practically indiscernible.

The phenomenon of the ring plane crossing occurs when the Earth traverses the plane of the rings, resulting in Saturn appearing edge-on from our perspective. This remarkable event occurs approximately every 13.7 to 15.7 years, with one or three crossings occurring in quick succession depending on the configuration.

Although Saturn’s rings will vanish from view temporarily, fear not, for they shall return. Meanwhile, we will be granted a rare opportunity to capture glimpses of the underside of the rings, which have been hidden from our sight for many years. Additionally, the planet’s Southern Pole will come into view, providing us with an exciting perspective.

This change in inclination is not an anomaly; it has been observed and documented extensively over the past several decades. Take advantage of this unique moment to capture stunning images of Saturn’s moons and explore this mesmerizing celestial system. Cherish this grand spectacle for the next decade and a half, until the next occurrence in 2038.

