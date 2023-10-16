Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

Eklissi Annulari Jaraw mill-Ispazju minn Satelliti ta' Osservazzjoni tad-Dinja

ByGabriel Botha

Ottubru 16, 2023
Eklissi Annulari Jaraw mill-Ispazju minn Satelliti ta' Osservazzjoni tad-Dinja

An annular eclipse that occurred on October 14, provided a spectacular celestial phenomenon as the moon blocked the center of the sun, resulting in a fiery ring of light around its edges. The eclipse was observed by earth-observation satellites operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), including GOES-East and GOES-West.

Although the annular eclipse appeared as a golden ring from the ground, the images captured by the NOAA satellites revealed a darker and more ominous shadow sweeping over the Earth’s surface. This shadow was created by the moon passing in front of the sun along the path of the eclipse.

The annular eclipse began in Oregon before moving across several states in the United States, then crossing the Gulf of Mexico into Mexico, Central America, and finishing over the Atlantic Ocean. The satellites captured time-lapse footage showing the moon’s shadow passing diagonally across the Earth from top left to bottom right.

The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University also posted images from the GOES-West satellite, which had a different perspective of the eclipse. These images showed the moon’s shadow moving from the western U.S. to South America.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon is farther from the Earth’s surface, resulting in its smaller size compared to the sun. As a result, the moon does not completely block the sun, creating the stunning “ring of fire” effect.

This annular eclipse served as a captivating warm-up for the total solar eclipse that will be visible in the U.S. on April 8, 2024. During the upcoming total eclipse, the moon will fully obscure the sun, and the path of totality will stretch from Mexico through the U.S. Northeast and into Canada.

Sorsi:
– Amministrazzjoni Nazzjonali Oċeanika u Atmosferika (NOAA)
– Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University

By Gabriel Botha

Post relatat

xjenza

Sistema AI ġdida Tista' Tiskopri u Tikklassifika Supernovae

Ottubru 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
xjenza

The Orionid Meteor Shower: A Show Spectacular in the Night Sky

Ottubru 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
xjenza

L-Univers Kimiku Vast: Nesploraw dak Mhux Magħruf

Ottubru 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Tlift

xjenza

Sistema AI ġdida Tista' Tiskopri u Tikklassifika Supernovae

Ottubru 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
xjenza

The Orionid Meteor Shower: A Show Spectacular in the Night Sky

Ottubru 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
xjenza

L-Univers Kimiku Vast: Nesploraw dak Mhux Magħruf

Ottubru 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Il-vettura spazjali Lucy tan-NASA Tkompli Avviċina lejn l-Asteroid Dinkinesh

Ottubru 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti