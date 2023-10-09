Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

L-Aġenzija Spazjali Russa tirrapporta tnixxija tas-sistema tat-tkessiħ fuq il-Modulu ISS

ByRobert Andrew

Ottubru 9, 2023
L-Aġenzija Spazjali Russa tirrapporta tnixxija tas-sistema tat-tkessiħ fuq il-Modulu ISS

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has announced that the multipurpose Nauka module attached to the International Space Station (ISS) has experienced a leak in its backup cooling system. This system plays a crucial role in regulating onboard temperatures for astronauts. However, the agency has assured that the crew and the station are not in any immediate danger.

Roscosmos revealed the incident in a statement posted on Telegram, stating that astronauts are currently evaluating the extent of the leak. This is not the first time the Russian space program has dealt with leaks in space. In late 2020, a leak occurred in a Soyuz crew capsule, resulting in the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return trip for the crew. Months later, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak.

NASA, responsible for managing the ISS in partnership with Russia, has not provided any immediate comments or updates regarding this latest incident. However, it is expected that they will collaborate with Roscosmos to address and resolve the issue.

Space agencies prioritize the safety and well-being of their astronauts, and any incident involving leaks or malfunctions must be thoroughly investigated to ensure the integrity of the space station. These incidents highlight the challenges and risks involved in operating and maintaining complex systems in a microgravity environment.

Sorsi:
– “Russia’s space agency says software glitch, short circuit or foreign object may have caused module damage” – Reuters (source of original article)

By Robert Andrew

Post relatat

xjenza

Nifhmu l-Importanza tal-Cookies fil-Privatezza Online

Ottubru 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
xjenza

Il-fraġilità tas-Sensuri Ambjentali f'Żoni ta' Riskju Għoli

Ottubru 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
xjenza

It-Tnedija tal-Inġenju Spazjali Psyche tan-NASA Jista' Jittardja Minħabba Temp Ħażin

Ottubru 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Tlift

xjenza

Nifhmu l-Importanza tal-Cookies fil-Privatezza Online

Ottubru 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Il-fraġilità tas-Sensuri Ambjentali f'Żoni ta' Riskju Għoli

Ottubru 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
xjenza

It-Tnedija tal-Inġenju Spazjali Psyche tan-NASA Jista' Jittardja Minħabba Temp Ħażin

Ottubru 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
xjenza

In-NASA Skopri Asteroid 2023 TF4 Qrib id-Dinja

Ottubru 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti