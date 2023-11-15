Avviż ġdid fl-Istampar 3D: Idejn Robot Maħluqa Uża Teknika Innovattiva

Researchers at ETH Zurich and a US-based startup associated with MIT have achieved a groundbreaking feat by successfully 3D printing a fully functional robot hand with bones, ligaments, and tendons. This remarkable development represents a significant leap forward in 3D printing technology, revolutionizing the field of prosthetics and soft robotics.

Prior to this discovery, traditional 3D printing techniques were limited to fast-curing plastics. However, the team at ETH Zurich and the MIT-affiliated startup have pioneered a method to 3D print slow-curing plastics, allowing for the creation of a more sophisticated and intricate robotic hand that closely mimics the properties of natural human appendages.

The key innovation lies in the use of a novel laser-scanning technique that enables simultaneous printing of diverse polymers with varying softness and rigidity. By utilizing this method, the researchers have developed “special plastics with elastic qualities” that can be incorporated into the robotic hand’s different components during the printing process.

Notably, the seamless integration of the hand’s various parts distinguishes this achievement from previous attempts, eliminating the need for post-print assembly. It offers numerous advantages, including enhanced durability, improved elasticity, and the ability to handle delicate objects with reduced risk of damage.

Professor Robert Katzschmann from ETH Zurich emphasizes the advantages of soft robots over their traditional metal counterparts. Their pliable nature makes them safer to collaborate with humans and more suitable for handling fragile items. As a result, this innovation has far-reaching applications beyond prosthetics, extending its potential to any industry that requires soft robotic structures, such as manufacturing objects that absorb noise and vibrations.

The new 3D printing technique developed by the researchers involves a layer-by-layer approach, coupled with an integrated scanner that constantly monitors the surface for irregularities. This ensures precise production and enables the use of slow-curing polymers. By fine-tuning the material’s stiffness throughout the printing process, it becomes possible to create unique objects tailored to different industries.

The MIT-affiliated startup, Inkbit, has played a crucial role in developing this groundbreaking technology. Not only will they soon make these advanced printers available to manufacturers, but they also plan to offer complex 3D-printed objects utilizing this technique to smaller entities.

