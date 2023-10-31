Ix-xjentisti jiżvelaw il-Misteru ta’ Relazzjoni Esklussiva tal-Frott-Dubbiena fis-Seychelles

A team of researchers from the University of California, Riverside has recently uncovered the fascinating explanation behind the unique attraction between the Drosophila sechellia fly and the fruit it feeds on in the Seychelles. The D. sechellia fly is the only species that shows a preference for the noni fruit, which grows exclusively in this group of islands in the Indian Ocean.

Unlike other Drosophila species, the D. sechellia fly has adapted to survive on noni fruit (Morinda citrifolia), which contains fatty acids toxic to other flies. Professor Anupama Dahanukar, the lead scientist of the study, explains that two major changes have occurred in D. sechellia that enable it to tolerate the fatty acid toxins and develop a behavioral preference for the fruit.

To understand how this unique preference has evolved, the researchers compared D. sechellia to two other fly species, D. melanogaster and D. simulans, which are generalists and avoid feeding on noni fatty acids. The study revealed that the noni fatty acids activate bitter taste neurons in the flies while inhibiting their sweet taste neurons, resulting in a preference for bitterness and a decrease in sweetness.

Further analysis showed that the bitter sensing neurons, responsible for negative signals, are less sensitive to certain fatty acids in D. sechellia, weakening the negative signal and allowing the fly to prefer noni fruit. Additionally, the fatty acids were found to inhibit positive signals by suppressing the sugar response, although this inhibition was weaker in D. sechellia.

By choosing to feed on noni fruit and lay eggs on it, D. sechellia gains an evolutionary advantage over other flies that avoid the fruit. The findings of this study not only shed light on the taste sensory function in flies but also open up possibilities for understanding how insects adapt to different host plants and develop tolerance to toxins.

To extend their research, the scientists are interested in conducting similar taste response analyses on other Drosophila species. This comparative approach could provide valuable insights into the sequence of events that lead to behavioral evolution and how variation in taste affects dietary preferences in organisms.

