Starfish tal-Kuruna tax-Xewk Żgħar Uri r-Reżiljenza għall-Ilmijiet li jisħnu, Jiżvela Studju Ġdid

A new study published in the journal Global Change Biology has found that juvenile crown-of-thorns starfish exhibit a high level of heat tolerance, which could worsen the damaging effects of climate change on coral reefs. Crown-of-thorns starfish are native to the Great Barrier Reef and the Indo-Pacific region, and their populations have been known to cause significant damage to coral.

The research, led by Professor Maria Byrne from the School of Life and Environmental Sciences at the University of Sydney, suggests that even if the adult starfish decline due to ocean warming caused by climate change, the young starfish could wait until conditions are favorable to grow into carnivorous adults. This resilience to warming waters could exacerbate the starfish’s impact on coral reefs, which is already ranked third in terms of coral mortality, following cyclones and bleaching events.

The study highlights the importance of understanding the different life stages of crown-of-thorns starfish and how they respond to environmental changes. It also raises concerns about the potential long-term consequences of climate change on coral reefs and highlights the need for effective management strategies to mitigate the impact of this species on coral.

Further research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms behind the starfish’s heat tolerance and its implications for coral reef ecosystems. This study contributes to a growing body of knowledge on the complex dynamics between marine organisms and climate change. It underscores the urgency of finding ways to protect and preserve coral reefs, which are not only a vital ecosystem but also a crucial source of livelihood for many coastal communities.

Definizzjonijiet:

– Crown-of-thorns starfish: A species of starfish native to the Great Barrier Reef and the Indo-Pacific region, known for causing significant damage to coral reefs.

– Coral mortality: The death of coral colonies, often caused by various factors such as pollution, disease, and climate change.

sors:

– Global Change Biology journal, published research led by Professor Maria Byrne from the University of Sydney’s School of Life and Environmental Sciences.