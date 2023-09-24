Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

L-astronawta Frank Rubio li kiser ir-rekords se jirritorna lejn id-Dinja

ByRobert Andrew

Settembru 24, 2023
L-astronawta Frank Rubio li kiser ir-rekords se jirritorna lejn id-Dinja

Astronaut Frank Rubio, who recently set a new record for the longest single stay in space by a NASA astronaut, is scheduled to return to Earth this week. Rubio spent more than one year aboard the International Space Station (ISS), surpassing the previous record.

Along with Rubio, two Roscosmos cosmonauts, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, will also be returning to Earth after spending a total of 371 days in space. The trio will travel back to Earth in the Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft, which will undock from the station’s Prichal module and land near the town of Jezkazgan in Kazakhstan.

After landing, Rubio will fly to Karaganda, Kazakhstan, and then head to Houston on a NASA plane. The extended duration of their stay in space was due to an issue with their original spacecraft, the Soyuz MS-22, which developed a coolant fluid leak. In February, a replacement Soyuz spacecraft, the MS-23, was sent to the station.

NASA will live-stream the return journey of the Soyuz MS-23 on Wednesday, September 27. Coverage will begin at 12:01 a.m. ET and will include the crew’s farewells, undocking, deorbit burn, and landing. You can watch the livestream on NASA’s YouTube channel or through the embedded video on the official NASA website.

Frank Rubio’s record-breaking achievement not only demonstrates the capabilities of NASA astronauts but also highlights the collaborative efforts between NASA and international partners in the exploration of space.

Definizzjonijiet:

Stazzjon Spazjali Internazzjonali (ISS): A modular space station in low Earth orbit that serves as a research laboratory and living space for astronauts from various countries.

r-Roscosmos: The Russian space agency responsible for space activities in Russia.

Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft: A crewed spacecraft used by the Russian space agency for transporting astronauts to and from the ISS.

Sorsi:

Artikolu Sors: Record-breaking NASA astronaut Frank Rubio will return to Earth this Wednesday. (link)

NASA Live: Stream Uffiċjali tan-NASA TV: NASA TV will livestream the return journey of the Soyuz MS-23. (link)

By Robert Andrew

Post relatat

xjenza

Enżima tal-Baħar Fond Skoperta Għadha: A Breakthrough fid-Degradazzjoni tal-plastik tal-PET

Settembru 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
xjenza

L-astronomi Jużaw it-Teleskopju James Webb biex Jistudjaw is-Sistema Eżoplanetarja TRAPPIST-1

Settembru 25, 2023 Robert Andrew
xjenza

Il-Missjoni OSIRIS-REx tan-NASA tirritorna b'suċċess Kampjun mill-Asteroid għad-Dinja

Settembru 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Tlift

xjenza

Enżima tal-Baħar Fond Skoperta Għadha: A Breakthrough fid-Degradazzjoni tal-plastik tal-PET

Settembru 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
xjenza

L-astronomi Jużaw it-Teleskopju James Webb biex Jistudjaw is-Sistema Eżoplanetarja TRAPPIST-1

Settembru 25, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Il-Missjoni OSIRIS-REx tan-NASA tirritorna b'suċċess Kampjun mill-Asteroid għad-Dinja

Settembru 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Tnaqqis Rapidu tal-Pappagalli tal-Karibew Marbuta mal-Attività tal-Bniedem, Tiżvela DNA Antika

Settembru 25, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti