L-astronawti tan-NASA Dewmu l-Ispazju wara t-tnixxija tal-likwidu li jkessaħ fuq l-Istazzjon Spazjali Internazzjonali

ByRobert Andrew

Ottubru 19, 2023
Two astronauts scheduled to conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) have had their mission postponed due to a coolant leak. NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen were planning to collect microorganisms as part of an experiment during the spacewalk.

NASA reported that a backup radiator on the ISS’s Nauka multipurpose laboratory module started leaking coolant on October 6th, altering the environment around the ISS. While the coolant is not toxic or hazardous for the crew, mission engineers are analyzing the leak and its impact to ensure that small traces of the substance do not get into internal systems, which could lead to equipment degradation over time.

The coolant leak not only affected O’Hara and Mogensen’s spacewalk but also delayed another spacewalk that was planned for O’Hara and NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli. This upcoming mission, which will now take place on October 30th, is notable as it will be the fourth all-female spacewalk in history.

The first all-female spacewalk occurred in 2019 with NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch. It took more than 20 years of the ISS operating in low-Earth orbit before this milestone was achieved. Now, O’Hara and Moghbeli will have the opportunity to continue this historic tradition by spending six and a half hours outside the ISS, removing electronics gear, and replacing solar array hardware.

In addition to the delayed spacewalks, two Russian cosmonauts, Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, are scheduled to conduct a spacewalk on October 25th to perform maintenance tasks for Roscosmos outside the ISS.

The collection of microorganisms by O’Hara and Mogensen will now take place during a later spacewalk, designated as Spacewalk 90.

