Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

Ir-riċerkaturi jimmanipulaw id-dawl biex jimitaw l-effetti tal-gravità, jiftħu possibbiltajiet għall-komunikazzjoni 6G

ByGabriel Botha

Ottubru 17, 2023
Ir-riċerkaturi jimmanipulaw id-dawl biex jimitaw l-effetti tal-gravità, jiftħu possibbiltajiet għall-komunikazzjoni 6G

A recent study published in Physical Review A has revealed that a team of researchers was able to manipulate the behavior of light in a way that replicates the effects of gravity. Led by Professor Kyoko Kitamura from Tohoku University, the researchers explored whether lattice distortion in photonic crystals could produce pseudogravity effects. Photonic crystals are materials that can control and manipulate light through a periodic arrangement of different materials.

By introducing lattice distortion to the photonic crystals, the researchers disrupted the regular spacing and created a curved beam trajectory within the crystal, resembling the path of light near massive celestial bodies like black holes. Using silicon distorted photonic crystals and terahertz waves, the team successfully demonstrated the deflection of these waves.

The implications of this research are vast, with significant implications for optics, materials science, and the development of 6G communications. The ability to manipulate light in a manner similar to gravity opens up possibilities for advanced applications in telecommunications. By harnessing gravitational effects, photonic crystals could pave the way for advancements in the field of graviton physics.

This study showcases the potential of photonic crystals to bend light and control its behavior, giving scientists a new tool to explore the manipulation of light in various fields. The findings highlight the importance of understanding and replicating the effects of gravity in the development of innovative technologies. This research not only expands our knowledge of light manipulation but also has far-reaching implications for fundamental physics.

Sorsi:
– Kanji Nanjyo et al, “Deflection of electromagnetic waves by pseudogravity in distorted photonic crystals,” Physical Review A (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevA.108.033522
– Università Tohoku

By Gabriel Botha

Post relatat

xjenza

Distratt mir-Robots: Evidenza ta '"Loafing Soċjali" fuq il-Post tax-Xogħol

Ottubru 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
xjenza

Studju jsib li l-bnedmin jagħtu inqas attenzjoni għax-xogħol meta jaħsbu li r-robots iċċekkjawh

Ottubru 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
xjenza

Tfittxija Stellar Streams: Ir-Rwol tat-Teleskopju Spazjali Ruman Nancy Grace tan-NASA

Ottubru 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Tlift

xjenza

Distratt mir-Robots: Evidenza ta '"Loafing Soċjali" fuq il-Post tax-Xogħol

Ottubru 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Studju jsib li l-bnedmin jagħtu inqas attenzjoni għax-xogħol meta jaħsbu li r-robots iċċekkjawh

Ottubru 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Tfittxija Stellar Streams: Ir-Rwol tat-Teleskopju Spazjali Ruman Nancy Grace tan-NASA

Ottubru 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
xjenza

L-Impatt devastanti tan-nirien fuq il-Pantanal fl-2020

Ottubru 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti