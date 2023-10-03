Ħajja tal-Belt

Katalizzaturi Effiċjenti għall-Konverżjoni tad-Diossidu tal-Karbonju għal Metanu Żvelati

ByGabriel Botha

Ottubru 3, 2023
Researchers at the University of Cincinnati have made significant progress in the development of efficient catalysts for converting carbon dioxide into methane. This breakthrough could have a significant impact on the artificial carbon cycle and help address the challenge of methane production.

The study’s lead author, Soumyabrata Roy, highlighted the challenges associated with the eight-step pathway involved in carbon dioxide-to-methane conversion. Overcoming these challenges is crucial for achieving selective and energy-efficient methane production and closing the artificial carbon cycle at meaningful scales.

To tackle these challenges, Roy and his team developed polymer templates with tiny pores where copper atoms can be positioned at varying distances. The catalysts, assembled at room temperature in water, enabled the reduction of carbon dioxide to methane on one side of the cell while producing oxygen from water on the other side.

By modulating the distances between copper atoms, the researchers discovered that they could lower the energy required for key reaction steps, leading to faster chemical conversion. This cooperative action of nearby copper atoms resulted in high selectivity and efficiency in methane production.

The developed catalysts demonstrated one of the most efficient and rapid electrolysis-based conversions of carbon dioxide to methane, representing a significant advancement in both scientific understanding and performance level.

Jingjie Wu, a co-author of the study and an associate professor at the University of Cincinnati, emphasized that these materials could play a pivotal role in catalyzing the industrial translation of electrochemical carbon dioxide reduction technology, provided system-level energy and carbon conversion efficiencies are addressed.

This research provides hope for cleaner, more sustainable fuel production by utilizing carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, as a feedstock. The efficient conversion of carbon dioxide to methane can contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and driving the development of greener industrial processes.

Source: University of Cincinnati

