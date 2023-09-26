Ix-xjentisti jbassru d-dwal tat-tramuntana l-aktar brillanti u l-aktar imbiegħda f’20 sena

Scientists are predicting that the northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, will be the brightest and farthest-reaching they have been in 20 years. According to Mark Miesch, a scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this peak in activity is expected to occur in the next 18 months, with the lights reaching their brightest in fall 2024. Skywatchers are anticipating this event with excitement.

The northern lights are caused by disturbances in space weather, often a result of strongly magnetic sunspots. When these disturbances occur, particles are flung into space, some of which head towards the Earth. These particles find weak points in the Earth’s magnetic field, collide with the atmosphere, and release energy that creates a neon banner in the sky. The resulting light rays can take on various shapes and can stretch out, twist, and sway as the night progresses. The number of sunspots recorded serves as an indicator of the strength and extent of the lights.

The colors of the northern lights can vary from deep blue to red to purple, depending on the elements they encounter and the altitude of the phenomenon. Nitrogen gas produces deep blue and red colors that mix to create purple when hit by the energetic particles at lower altitudes. At higher altitudes, oxygen creates a red color instead of green, which is characteristic of the lights at lower altitudes.

The northern lights can be seen as far south as Mexico and have been visible in the United States, including states like Minnesota and Wisconsin. An aurora forecast provided by the University of Alaska Fairbanks helps the public anticipate when and where the lights can be seen in North America, Europe, and Alaska.

The best time to see the northern lights in the United States is during equinoxes and solstices, such as the recent autumnal equinox. These events usually lead to greater disruptions and gaps in the Earth’s magnetic field, increasing the chances of seeing the lights. Additionally, the sun’s rotation around itself every 27 days can impact the strength of the lights. The University of Alaska Fairbanks predicts that there will be strong activity around October 22, following a particularly strong day on Monday.

While it is difficult to predict which states will have the opportunity to see the northern lights in the remaining months of 2023 and early 2024, the National Space Weather Prediction Center’s aurora tracker can provide information on when and where the lights may be visible. In recent times, the northern lights have been observed multiple times in Utah, including Sunday night.