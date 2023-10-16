Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

Strateġija ġdida ssaħħaħ l-elettroliżi selettiva tal-monossidu tal-karbonju għall-aċetat

ByMampho Brescia

Ottubru 16, 2023
Strateġija ġdida ssaħħaħ l-elettroliżi selettiva tal-monossidu tal-karbonju għall-aċetat

Researchers from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have developed a novel strategy to improve the selectivity of carbon monoxide (CO) electrolysis to acetate. The team constructed metal-organic interfaces to create favorable reaction microenvironments, resulting in a significant increase in the production of acetate.

Alkaline CO2 electrolysis has the potential to produce multicarbon (C2+) products like acetate and ethylene, but its efficiency in utilizing CO2 is still limited. Tandem electrolysis, which combines solid oxide or acidic CO2 electrolysis with CO and alkaline CO electrolysis in sequential stages, has demonstrated higher carbon efficiency. However, the selective generation of a specific C2+ product remains a challenge in CO electrolysis.

In this study, the researchers employed in-situ electrochemical reconstruction of molecular Cu complexes to construct Cu-organic interfaces. This allowed them to tune the reaction microenvironments surrounding catalytically active sites. The Cu-organic interfaces enhanced CO adsorption, lowered the energy barrier for C-C coupling, and facilitated the formation of acetate.

The results were impressive, as they achieved an acetate Faradaic efficiency of 84.2% and an acetate carbon selectivity of 92.1% at a current density of 500 mA cm-2. The maximum acetate partial current density reached 605 mA cm-2, with an acetate yield of 63.4%. These findings demonstrate the potential of metal-organic interfaces in tailoring reaction microenvironments for highly selective production of specific C2+ products through CO electrolysis.

The research opens up new possibilities for the utilization of CO2 and the production of valuable chemicals through efficient electrolysis processes. By enhancing selectivity and yield, this strategy contributes to the development of sustainable and economically viable technologies for carbon utilization.

Sors: Akkademja tax-Xjenzi Ċiniża

By Mampho Brescia

Post relatat

xjenza

Il-Cometa 2/P Encke u l-meteori Taurid se "jgħaqqdu" jew "jittrattaw" lill-osservaturi din is-sena?

Ottubru 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
xjenza

Bright Transient Survey (BTS) Teleskopji mħaddma minn Bot Skopri, Ikkonferma u Ikklassifika Supernova Ġdida

Ottubru 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
xjenza

Arloġġi Nukleari: Pass Lejn Żamma tal-Ħin ta' Preċiżjoni Estrema

Ottubru 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Tlift

xjenza

Il-Cometa 2/P Encke u l-meteori Taurid se "jgħaqqdu" jew "jittrattaw" lill-osservaturi din is-sena?

Ottubru 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Bright Transient Survey (BTS) Teleskopji mħaddma minn Bot Skopri, Ikkonferma u Ikklassifika Supernova Ġdida

Ottubru 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Arloġġi Nukleari: Pass Lejn Żamma tal-Ħin ta' Preċiżjoni Estrema

Ottubru 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Il-Ħsejjes tas-saffar tal-Magnetosfera tal-Merkurju

Ottubru 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti