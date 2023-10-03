Biosensor Bbażat fuq Proteini Żviluppati biex Jiskopri Mini tal-Art u Artikli mhux Splodi bbażati fuq TNT

Researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) in partnership with bioproduction platform company Enzymit have successfully developed a protein-based biosensor capable of accurately detecting landmines and a wide range of other TNT-based unexploded ordnance (UXO). The team utilized Enzymit’s proprietary algorithms and experimental capabilities to optimize the sensor, resulting in a five-fold increase in sensitivity, faster reaction times, and a signal strength 30 times stronger than the original construct. The findings were published in the Computational and Structural Biotechnology Journal.

Led by Professor Shimshon Belkin, head of the Environmental Microbiology and Biosensor Laboratory at Hebrew University, the team pioneered a bacterium-based approach to detect explosives. Through their research, they created a live cell-based sensor that emits bioluminescence to accurately identify the presence of even trace amounts of the explosive DNT (2,4-Dinitrotoluene). This breakthrough technology offers a cost-effective and efficient solution to the global proliferation of landmines, which continue to pose a serious threat to human lives and the environment.

Traditional landmine detection methods are both costly and time-consuming, with the potential to be life-threatening. The team’s biosensing platform utilizes the bacterium E. coli to detect trace amounts of DNT, a volatile byproduct of TNT that seeps out of mines into the surrounding earth. The E. coli is programmed to die out shortly after deployment, ensuring that it poses no harm to humans or the environment.

The collaboration between the Hebrew University team and Enzymit showcases the potential of synthetic biology to address pressing global challenges. Over the past decade, the laboratory has focused on developing biosensing solutions for explosives detection, with this project resulting in the creation of a sophisticated biosensing platform. In addition to landmine detection, the team is exploring the expansion of the biosensing platform to detect other hazardous materials such as alternative forms of explosives, environmental toxins, and hazardous chemicals.

Gideon Lapidoth, CEO of Enzymit, expressed his admiration for Professor Belkin’s team and their remarkable contributions to the development of biosensing solutions for explosives detection. He emphasized the groundbreaking nature of this project in the field of landmine detection and highlighted the potential of combining synthetic biology with artificial intelligence to create safe and sustainable solutions for humanitarian and environmental challenges.

*E. coli refers to the bacterium Escherichia coli.

Sorsi:

– Hebrew University of Jerusalem

– Computational and Structural Biotechnology Journal