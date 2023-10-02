Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

"Libertà tad-Disinn" fi Strutturi Molekulari: Approċċ Mmexxi mid-Data

ByMampho Brescia

Ottubru 2, 2023
"Libertà tad-Disinn" fi Strutturi Molekulari: Approċċ Mmexxi mid-Data

Using data-driven methodologies and machine learning, researchers have uncovered a fascinating “freedom of design” in molecular structures. This breakthrough could revolutionize the field of molecular design and drug discovery. The study, titled “Freedom of Design in Chemical Compound Space: Towards Rational in Silico Design of Molecules with Targeted Quantum-Mechanical Properties,” was recently published in the prestigious journal Chemical Science.

Traditionally, exploring the vast space of molecules and materials has been challenging due to the complex relationships between molecular structures and their physicochemical properties. However, this research has revealed weak correlations in quantum-mechanical properties of small molecules, providing a newfound flexibility or “freedom of design” in chemical compound space.

According to Professor Alexandre Tkatchenko from the University of Luxembourg, understanding these complex relationships is crucial for rational molecular design. This knowledge would not only allow us to explore and characterize the molecular space more effectively but also enable the targeted design of molecules with specific properties.

To investigate this flexibility, the researchers used Pareto multi-property optimization to search for molecules with desired properties. They found unexpected paths through chemical space, connecting different molecules with structural and compositional changes. This highlighted the freedom to design and discover molecules with specific property values.

The implications of this research are significant for the fields of molecular design and computational drug discovery. The “freedom of design” concept challenges the current paradigm and encourages the exploration of new approaches. Additionally, the combination of these insights with advanced machine learning techniques could pave the way for high-throughput screening of novel molecules customized for specific applications.

The research team utilized the high-performance computing resources of the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility. This DOE Office of Science user facility supported their computational analysis.

This groundbreaking research demonstrates the potential for data-driven methodologies and machine learning to unlock the “freedom of design” in molecular structures. It has the potential to reshape the future of drug discovery and molecular design, offering new possibilities for targeted and efficient development of molecules with desired properties.

Referenza:
– “Freedom of design” in chemical compound space: towards rational in silico design of molecules with targeted quantum-mechanical properties, Leonardo Medrano Sandonas, Johannes Hoja, Brian G. Ernst, Álvaro Vázquez-Mayagoitia, Robert A. DiStasio, Jr, and Alexandre Tkatchenko, Chemical Science, DOI: 10.1039/D3SC03598K

By Mampho Brescia

Post relatat

xjenza

Ir-Re tas-Smewwiet tat-Tramuntana: Nesploraw il-Kostellazzjoni ta' Cepheus

Ottubru 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
xjenza

Riċerkaturi Jużaw "Ilsien Elettriku" u Mudell AI biex Ibassru l-Imrar tad-Drogi

Ottubru 2, 2023 Robert Andrew
xjenza

It-Teleskopju Spazjali Hubble Jaqbad Immaġni Spettakolari ta' Formazzjoni ta' Star ta' Massa Għolja

Ottubru 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Tlift

xjenza

Ir-Re tas-Smewwiet tat-Tramuntana: Nesploraw il-Kostellazzjoni ta' Cepheus

Ottubru 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Riċerkaturi Jużaw "Ilsien Elettriku" u Mudell AI biex Ibassru l-Imrar tad-Drogi

Ottubru 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
xjenza

It-Teleskopju Spazjali Hubble Jaqbad Immaġni Spettakolari ta' Formazzjoni ta' Star ta' Massa Għolja

Ottubru 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Mangalyaan-2: L-Indja tippjana t-tieni missjoni lejn Mars

Ottubru 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti