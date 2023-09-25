Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

Il-Parker Solar Probe tan-NASA Tesplora l-Ejection tal-Massa Koronali qawwija

ByRobert Andrew

Settembru 25, 2023
Il-Parker Solar Probe tan-NASA Tesplora l-Ejection tal-Massa Koronali qawwija

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has made history by safely flying through one of the most powerful coronal mass ejections (CMEs) ever recorded. Launched in 2018, the probe was specifically designed to study our local star, the Sun. Just two months after its launch, it broke the record for the closest approach to the Sun by a spacecraft. Equipped with a solar shield, the probe has come within 8.5 million kilometers (5.3 million miles) of the Sun’s surface and is expected to break this record as it continues its mission.

In September 2022, the Parker Solar Probe flew directly into a CME and remained within the plasma for a few days. This provided researchers with valuable data on the interaction between a CME and the cosmic dust and debris present in our solar system, a phenomenon that was previously only theorized. The CME displaced the cosmic debris up to a distance of approximately 9.6 million kilometers (6 million miles), but the void it created was quickly refilled. Understanding how CMEs propagate through the interplanetary medium will contribute to predicting and tracking potentially dangerous space weather.

The mission of the Parker Solar Probe has been eventful, with recent data improving our understanding of high-speed solar winds. As the probe moves closer to the Sun over the next two years, more discoveries are expected to come from this groundbreaking mission.

Sorsi:
– Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL)

By Robert Andrew

Post relatat

xjenza

A Breakthrough fir-Riċerka dwar l-Ispeċi Estinti: RNA ta' sekli qodma sekwenzat minn kampjun tat-Tiger tat-Tasmanjan

Settembru 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
xjenza

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Laqgħa mill-qrib mad-Dinja

Settembru 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
xjenza

Groundbreaking Center fl-Università ta 'Colorado Boulder Jimmira li jtejjeb it-Tbassir tat-Temp Spazjali

Settembru 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Tlift

xjenza

A Breakthrough fir-Riċerka dwar l-Ispeċi Estinti: RNA ta' sekli qodma sekwenzat minn kampjun tat-Tiger tat-Tasmanjan

Settembru 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Laqgħa mill-qrib mad-Dinja

Settembru 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Groundbreaking Center fl-Università ta 'Colorado Boulder Jimmira li jtejjeb it-Tbassir tat-Temp Spazjali

Settembru 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
xjenza

In-Newroxjentisti Jħabbru fuq it-Teorija tal-Informazzjoni Integrata

Settembru 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti