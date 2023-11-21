Il-Komunikazzjonijiet Ottiċi tal-Ispazju Fond Tilħaq Tragward fit-Trażmissjoni tad-Dejta bil-Lejżer

In a significant breakthrough, the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) system, developed by NASA, has successfully transmitted data over a monumental distance of 10 million miles using laser technology. This achievement marks the farthest-ever demonstration of optical communications, surpassing the distance between the Moon and Earth by 40 times.

The DSOC experiment, which took place on November 14, utilized a near-infrared laser to encode and transmit data to the Hale Telescope at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, California. This cutting-edge laser communication system is installed aboard the recently launched Psyche spacecraft and aims to send high-bandwidth test data back to Earth during its two-year technology demonstration phase.

Managed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, both DSOC and Psyche are paving the way for advancements in space communication. The DSOC instrument, capable of sending and receiving near-infrared signals, locks onto a powerful uplink laser beacon transmitted from the Optical Communications Telescope Laboratory at JPL’s Table Mountain Facility near Wrightwood, California.

This significant milestone, referred to as “first light” by NASA, marks the successful coordination of the flight laser transceiver aboard Psyche with the ground assets. The transceiver, alongside automated systems, adjusted the pointing of the laser beams, allowing for efficient data transmission between Palomar and the Table Mountain Facility.

Trudy Kortes, director of Technology Demonstrations at NASA Headquarters, emphasized the importance of achieving this milestone, stating that it paves the way for future advancements in high-data-rate communications. These advancements will enable the transmission of scientific information, high-definition imagery, and even streaming video to support human exploration of Mars.

The successful transmission of test data via both the uplink and downlink lasers, known as “closing the link,” represents a primary objective of the experiment. While the teams working on DSOC and Psyche acknowledge the challenges ahead, they have embarked on this groundbreaking journey with determination and collaboration.

FAQ:

A: DSOC stands for Deep Space Optical Communications, a laser space communication system developed by NASA.

Q: What was the achievement of DSOC?

A: DSOC successfully transmitted data through laser over a distance of 10 million miles, surpassing the previous record for optical communications.

Q: What is the purpose of DSOC?

A: DSOC aims to demonstrate high-bandwidth data transmission from deep space missions, enabling advanced communication capabilities for future space exploration.

Q: Where is DSOC installed?

A: DSOC is installed aboard the Psyche spacecraft, which is on a mission to the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Q: What are the future goals of DSOC?

A: The future goals of DSOC include developing higher-data-rate communications for sending scientific information, high-definition imagery, and streaming video to support human missions to Mars.