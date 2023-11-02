NASA’s Lucy spacecraft has embarked on an extraordinary mission to explore the mysteries of the solar system. In its first encounter, Lucy said a “quick hello” to an asteroid as it hurtled through space at a staggering speed of 16,000km/h.

The Lucy spacecraft, named after the famous human fossil Lucy, is on a 12-year expedition to study a total of 10 asteroids. This ambitious endeavor aims to uncover valuable insights into the formation and evolution of our celestial neighborhood.

Using advanced video animation, NASA provides a captivating visualization of the spacecraft gracefully approaching its asteroid target. The sheer magnitude of the journey is mind-boggling as Lucy travels billions of kilometers through the cosmos.

Scientists expect that the data collected during Lucy’s mission will shed light on the fundamental questions of our solar system’s origins. By examining these ancient space rocks, researchers hope to understand the role they played in the development of planets and whether they hold any clues about the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

The Lucy spacecraft is a testament to human ingenuity and the insatiable thirst for knowledge. Its mission represents a remarkable achievement in space exploration and showcases the unwavering determination of scientists and engineers to push the boundaries of our understanding of the universe.

Mistoqsijiet:

1. Why is the spacecraft named Lucy?

The spacecraft is named Lucy after the famous human fossil discovered in Ethiopia. It symbolizes the quest to unravel the mysteries of our origins, both on Earth and in the cosmos.

2. How long will it take for Lucy to complete its mission?

The Lucy spacecraft will be on a 12-year expedition, during which it will encounter a total of 10 asteroids.

3. What insights do scientists hope to gain from Lucy’s mission?

Scientists hope to gain valuable insights into the formation and evolution of our solar system by studying the asteroids. They aim to understand the role these ancient space rocks played in the development of planets and the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

