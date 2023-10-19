Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

Il-Vista Unika ta’ Eclipse Annulari Xhud minn Eclipse-Gazers

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Ottubru 19, 2023
Il-Vista Unika ta’ Eclipse Annulari Xhud minn Eclipse-Gazers

Last weekend, eclipse-gazers in the United States were treated to the remarkable sight of an annular eclipse, in which the Moon aligns with the Sun, creating a mesmerizing ring of fire effect. Unlike total solar eclipses that plunge the surroundings into darkness, annular eclipses offer a different experience for its viewers.

An annular eclipse occurs when the Moon aligns precisely with the Sun, similar to a total solar eclipse. However, the Moon is at its farthest distance from Earth during an annular eclipse, known as apogee. As a result, the Moon does not completely cover the Sun, leaving a visible outer limb that forms a reddish-orange ring of fire.

While eclipse enthusiasts enjoyed the spectacle from the ground, NASA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) mission captured the event from Earth’s orbit. The DSCOVR satellite’s Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) revealed the sweeping shadow as it traveled across the United States, from Oregon to Texas.

Outside the centerline, observers witnessed only a partial eclipse, while those along the centerline marveled at the golden ring around the Moon. The duration and level of darkness varied depending on the observers’ location.

Eclipse enthusiasts can look forward to more celestial events in the near future. A lunar eclipse is set to occur on October 28th, visible in parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Next year, on April 8th, another significant solar eclipse will captivate viewers from Mexico to northeastern Canada, providing another opportunity for satellites to capture the fascinating interplay between the Sun and the Moon.

Sources: Universe Today

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post relatat

xjenza

Attitudnijiet tal-Ġenituri lejn Parteċipazzjoni fir-Riċerka Ġenomika għal Tfal b'saħħithom

Ottubru 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia
xjenza

L-Istartjar tal-Manifattura fl-Ispazju Varda Space Industries biex Inżul vettura spazjali li jmiss fl-Awstralja

Ottubru 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia
xjenza

Kirurgu Iħeġġeġ lill-ġenituri biex ma jixtrux pinen tal-laser bħala ġugarelli wara li t-tifel isofri Ħsara Permanenti fl-għajnejn

Ottubru 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Tlift

xjenza

Attitudnijiet tal-Ġenituri lejn Parteċipazzjoni fir-Riċerka Ġenomika għal Tfal b'saħħithom

Ottubru 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
xjenza

L-Istartjar tal-Manifattura fl-Ispazju Varda Space Industries biex Inżul vettura spazjali li jmiss fl-Awstralja

Ottubru 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Kirurgu Iħeġġeġ lill-ġenituri biex ma jixtrux pinen tal-laser bħala ġugarelli wara li t-tifel isofri Ħsara Permanenti fl-għajnejn

Ottubru 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Nifhmu l-Cookies u l-Politiki tal-Privatezza

Ottubru 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti