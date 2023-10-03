Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

In-NASA tippjana missjoni biex tiskopri sinjali tar-radju ħfief min-naħa l-bogħod tal-qamar

ByGabriel Botha

Ottubru 3, 2023
In-NASA tippjana missjoni biex tiskopri sinjali tar-radju ħfief min-naħa l-bogħod tal-qamar

NASA is planning to launch a mission in 2024 to place a small spacecraft on the far side of the moon in order to detect faint radio signals from the universe’s distant past. The mission, called the Lunar Surface Electromagnetic Experiment-Night (LuSEE-Night), aims to place a radio telescope on the moon’s far side to observe the universe without the interference of Earth’s radio, TV, and cellphone signals.

The moon’s far side is permanently shielded from Earth’s electromagnetic noise pollution, making it an ideal location for a radio telescope. The telescope, consisting of four antennae arranged in a cross atop a rotating platform, will be able to scan for radio waves at wavelengths that are difficult to detect from Earth. It is particularly interested in picking up signals from the Dark Ages, a period when the early universe had cooled enough to allow the formation of hydrogen atoms, but before the formation of the first stars and galaxies.

The LuSEE-Night mission will rely on lunar-orbiting communication satellites to transmit information back to Earth, as it will be out of the communication range. It will also need to recharge its batteries during the lunar days, which last for two weeks, in order to function during the equally long nights. The mission is expected to last for 18 months and is considered a proof-of-concept for future, larger missions.

Sorsi:
– Breadcrumb Trail Links World News, Breadcrumb Trail Links World News, National Post

By Gabriel Botha

Post relatat

xjenza

Skopert Metodu Ġdid għall-Produzzjoni ta' Urea Effiċjenti fl-Enerġija

Ottubru 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
xjenza

Teknika Arkitettonika Antika tispira Approċċ Ġdid għat-Tisħiħ tal-Prestazzjoni tal-Qafas Metal-Organiku

Ottubru 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
xjenza

L-Importanza tal-Immaniġġjar tal-Preferenzi tal-Cookie għal Esperjenza Personalizzata tal-Web

Ottubru 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

Tlift

xjenza

Skopert Metodu Ġdid għall-Produzzjoni ta' Urea Effiċjenti fl-Enerġija

Ottubru 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Teknika Arkitettonika Antika tispira Approċċ Ġdid għat-Tisħiħ tal-Prestazzjoni tal-Qafas Metal-Organiku

Ottubru 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
xjenza

L-Importanza tal-Immaniġġjar tal-Preferenzi tal-Cookie għal Esperjenza Personalizzata tal-Web

Ottubru 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Riċerkaturi tal-Korea t'Isfel jipprotestaw kontra t-tnaqqis propost mill-Gvern għall-Baġit tar-Riċerka

Ottubru 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti