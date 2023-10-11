NASA is set to launch the highly anticipated Psyche spacecraft on Thursday in a mission that aims to reveal secrets about the Earth’s core. The launch is scheduled to take place from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida at 10:16 a.m. ET.

Named after the asteroid it is heading towards, Psyche will embark on a six-year, 2.2 billion-mile journey to the Psyche asteroid, which is located between Mars and Jupiter in the solar system. The mission was initially planned to launch earlier but faced a year-long delay.

The live coverage of the launch will start at 9:15 a.m. ET, and it will be streamed on various platforms including NASA Television, the NASA app, the agency’s website, as well as Twitch, X, Daily Motion, and YouTube. This will allow viewers to witness the historic launch of the spacecraft.

Psyche is particularly interesting to scientists as it is believed to be made primarily of metal, which sets it apart from other asteroids. By studying this unique asteroid, scientists hope to gain insights into the formation of the Earth’s core, which is predominantly composed of iron and nickel.

This mission holds immense value for our understanding of the solar system’s history and the processes that shaped our own planet. The data collected by the Psyche spacecraft will help scientists uncover valuable information about the early stages of our solar system’s evolution.

In conclusion, NASA’s Psyche mission represents a significant milestone in scientific exploration, as it seeks to unravel the mysteries of the solar system and provide key insights into the composition and formation of Earth’s core.

Definizzjonijiet:

– Psyche: The asteroid after which the spacecraft is named, located between Mars and Jupiter.

– Solar system: The collection of planets, moons, and smaller celestial bodies that orbit around the Sun.

– Core: The central part or innermost layer of an object, such as the Earth.

