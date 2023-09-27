Ħajja tal-Belt

In-NASA tirkupra b'suċċess l-Ewwel Kampjun ta' Asteroid: Ftuħ Opportunitajiet Ġodda għar-Riċerka Xjentifika

ByGabriel Botha

Settembru 27, 2023
NASA has accomplished a major milestone in space exploration by successfully retrieving America’s first-ever asteroid sample. The seven-year-long mission of the “OSIRIS-REx” spacecraft concluded with the safe landing of a capsule containing the precious cargo in a desert in Utah on September 24. This achievement not only signifies the completion of a historic mission but also marks the beginning of an exciting new era in the field of astronomy.

The target of this mission was the asteroid named Bennu. Chosen for its estimated age of 4.5 billion years, studying a sample of Bennu could provide valuable insights into the early stages of our solar system. Additionally, Bennu’s size and orbit made it an ideal candidate for this mission, as it periodically intersects Earth’s orbit every six years. By studying Bennu, we may also gain knowledge to aid in the planning of future planetary defense missions, considering the slight possibility of a future collision between Bennu and our planet.

Following the safe retrieval of the capsule, NASA used a helicopter to transport it to a clean room for further examination and preservation. Subsequently, it was transferred to Johnson Space Center in Houston for detailed analysis. In the coming weeks, scientists will meticulously examine and catalog every particle of the estimated 8.8 ounces of rock and dust stored within the canister. While some samples will be immediately analyzed, the rest will be distributed among scientists worldwide for further study.

The analysis of these samples and the images captured during the mission will be shared with the public during a live broadcast on October 11. This significant achievement paves the way for future scientific discoveries and deeper understanding of our solar system.

By Gabriel Botha

