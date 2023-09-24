Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

Il-Kapsula tar-Ritorn tal-Kampjun tal-Asteroid Tmiss b'suċċess fi Utah

ByRobert Andrew

Settembru 24, 2023
Il-Kapsula tar-Ritorn tal-Kampjun tal-Asteroid Tmiss b'suċċess fi Utah

A saucer-shaped capsule carrying asteroid fragments that may hold clues about the birth of the solar system successfully made its descent into Earth’s atmosphere and landed in Utah. The sample return capsule, which weighed 110 pounds and was 31 inches wide, was released from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft after a seven-year, four-billion-mile journey. It contained a half-pound of rocks and soil collected from an asteroid known as Bennu in 2020.

During its descent, the capsule endured temperatures of over 5,000 degrees and a braking force 32 times the force of gravity. However, it successfully deployed its parachutes and safely touched down at the Utah Test and Training Range west of Salt Lake City.

Recovery crews from Lockheed Martin and the Utah Test and Training Range quickly arrived at the landing site to inspect the capsule for any signs of damage or contamination. It was determined that the capsule was intact and there were no breaches that could have allowed contaminants to enter.

The capsule was then transported to a temporary clean room, where it will be disassembled and the samples will be prepared for shipment to the Johnson Space Center in Houston. The samples, which are the largest collection of extraterrestrial material since the Apollo moon program, will undergo detailed analysis to provide insights into the early formation of the solar system.

Scientists hope that the samples will help answer questions about why Earth is a habitable world and how the ingredients for life arrived on our planet. They believe that carbon-rich asteroids like Bennu brought these materials to Earth during the early stages of the solar system’s formation.

Overall, the successful touchdown of the asteroid sample return capsule marks a significant milestone in NASA’s exploration of asteroids and their potential role in the origins of life on Earth.

Sorsi:
– NASA

By Robert Andrew

Post relatat

xjenza

L-iskoperta tal-akbar fossili Brimba tal-Awstralja tikxef għarfien ġdid dwar l-Araknidi tal-qedem

Settembru 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia
xjenza

Is-Supermoon tal-Ħsad Tixgħel is-Sema tal-Ħarifa

Settembru 25, 2023 Robert Andrew
xjenza

Il-Missjoni VERITAS Venus tan-NASA tipprepara għat-tnedija billi tistudja Żoni Vulkaniċi fl-Iżlanda

Settembru 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Tlift

xjenza

L-iskoperta tal-akbar fossili Brimba tal-Awstralja tikxef għarfien ġdid dwar l-Araknidi tal-qedem

Settembru 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Is-Supermoon tal-Ħsad Tixgħel is-Sema tal-Ħarifa

Settembru 25, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Il-Missjoni VERITAS Venus tan-NASA tipprepara għat-tnedija billi tistudja Żoni Vulkaniċi fl-Iżlanda

Settembru 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
xjenza

L-immudellar tat-Teknoloġija Adeżiva Tefdi Dawl Ġdid fuq il-Konjizzjoni Preistorika

Settembru 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti