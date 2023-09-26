Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

L-ekwipaġġ li ħerġin tas-Soyuz MS-22/68S se jirritorna lejn id-Dinja, u jtemm il-Missjoni ta' Sena twila li tkisser ir-rekords

ByMampho Brescia

Settembru 26, 2023
The crew of the Soyuz MS-22/68S, consisting of commander Sergei Prokopyev, co-pilot Dmitri Petelin, and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, are preparing to return to Earth after a year-long mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Originally scheduled for a six-month stay, the crew’s mission was extended due to a coolant leak on their original ferry ship.

The crew will undock from the ISS at 3:54 a.m. EDT and descend back to Earth. The Soyuz crew module is expected to make a jarring touchdown near Kazakhstan at 7:17 a.m. EDT. European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, who has assumed command of the ISS, extended his congratulations to the departing crew for their resilience and professionalism in the face of unexpected challenges.

The departing crew members were praised for their competence, dedication, and hard work in maintaining the ship’s condition and ensuring the success of ISS Expedition 70. The crew of Soyuz MS-23/69S, commander Oleg Kononenko, flight engineer Nicolai Chub, and NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, will replace the outgoing crew.

Upon their return, the crew of the Soyuz MS-22/68S will have spent a total of 371 days in space, making it the longest flight in U.S. space history. The overall longest single spaceflight record is held by cosmonaut Valery Polyakov, who spent 438 days aboard the Russian Mir space station. Prokopyev, Petelin, and Rubio will rank at number three on the list, behind retired cosmonaut Sergei Avdeyev, who logged a 380-day stint aboard Mir. Mark Vande Hei currently holds the record for the longest previous U.S. flight, spending 355 days aboard the ISS.

Sors: Space.com

