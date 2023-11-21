New Insight: How Cellular Structure Responds to External Pressure

Researchers at the National Institute for Materials Science in Tsukuba, Japan, have used an innovative technique to study how living cells respond to external mechanical pressure. By applying force using nano-sized probes through atomic force microscopy, the scientists were able to map how this force gets distributed across the cellular surface and throughout the cell.

The team used machine learning to analyze and model the forces measured in the study. Additionally, fixing and staining techniques were employed to assess the impact of force distortion on the internal structures of the cell, particularly the microtubules and actin filaments that form its “skeleton.”

Cells possess the ability to adapt to various chemical and mechanical stimuli from their surroundings. Dr. Jun Nakanishi, the leader of the Mechanobiology Group at the National Institute for Materials Science, explains that in order to maintain cell integrity and good health, cells employ rapid feedback mechanisms to adjust to these stimuli. However, the failure of this cellular response has been linked to several ailments, including diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, heart attacks, and cancer.

Previous studies on cellular responses have been limited due to the techniques employed, often requiring the cells to be fitted with sensors, thereby restricting measurements to only a portion of the response. The researchers in this study innovatively used a nanoscale probe to map the force distribution across an entire cell with nanometer resolution.

The study revealed that tensional and compressional forces are distributed across actin fibers and microtubules within the cell to maintain its shape, similar to how poles and ropes function in a camping tent. The researchers also found that the nucleus plays a role in counterbalancing external forces when the function of actin fibers is disabled, emphasizing the importance of the nucleus’ internal structure in cellular stress response.

Interestingly, the study compared the responses of healthy cells to cancerous cells. Cancer cells demonstrated greater resiliency to external compression compared to healthy cells and were less likely to activate cell death in response.

The findings not only enhance our understanding of the complex intracellular mechanics involved in stress response, but they also present an opportunity to develop a diagnostic tool for distinguishing healthy and cancerous cells based on cellular mechanics. Currently, hospitals rely on evaluating features like size, shape, and structure for cancer diagnosis, which may not always provide sufficient information.

Dr. Han Zhang, senior researcher of the Electron Microscopy Group at the National Institute for Materials Science, suggests that measuring force distribution could significantly improve diagnostic accuracy, providing an alternative method for assessing cell conditions.

