Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

Stilel Żgħażagħ Misjuba Ħdejn it-Toqba Iswed Ċentrali ta' Milky Way, Jisfidaw l-aspettattivi

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Ottubru 16, 2023
Stilel Żgħażagħ Misjuba Ħdejn it-Toqba Iswed Ċentrali ta' Milky Way, Jisfidaw l-aspettattivi

The discovery of a cluster of young stars near the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way has puzzled astronomers for decades. According to a recent study, these young stars, known as IRS13, are only about 100,000 years old, much younger than expected given the inhospitable conditions near the black hole.

Researchers from the University of Cologne’s Institute of Astrophysics have been studying IRS13 to unravel the mystery of how these young stars formed in such a forbidding environment. They believe that the stars may have initially been located in the galactic suburbs before migrating closer to the galactic center and being trapped by the black hole’s gravitational pull.

As the IRS13 cluster was pulled in, it created a bow shock, which is a gathering of material resulting from its passage through the interstellar medium. This bow shock then stimulated the formation of more stars, contributing to the presence of young emerging stars in the cluster.

The James Webb Space Telescope has also observed the galactic center and detected signs of water ice near IRS13. This serves as further evidence of the presence of dusty, newly-forming stars in the region. Astronomers hope that future observations from the JWST will provide additional insights into IRS13, helping to solve the mystery of the young stars in the Milky Way’s core.

Sorsi:
– Il-Ġurnal Astronomiku

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post relatat

xjenza

Sors ta 'Enerġija Ġdid: Ħsad ta' Elettriku minn Mozzjoni Molekulari

Ottubru 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
xjenza

L-astronawti Jistgħu Jsuqu fuq Trab tal-Qamar Imdewweb biex Jegħlbu l-Isfidi

Ottubru 17, 2023 Robert Andrew
xjenza

Skoperti ġodda fuq il-Qamar Europa ta' Ġove: CO₂, Oċeani, u Sħana

Ottubru 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Tlift

xjenza

Sors ta 'Enerġija Ġdid: Ħsad ta' Elettriku minn Mozzjoni Molekulari

Ottubru 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
xjenza

L-astronawti Jistgħu Jsuqu fuq Trab tal-Qamar Imdewweb biex Jegħlbu l-Isfidi

Ottubru 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Skoperti ġodda fuq il-Qamar Europa ta' Ġove: CO₂, Oċeani, u Sħana

Ottubru 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Riċerkaturi Jikxef Kawża tal-Akbar Terremot fuq Mars

Ottubru 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti