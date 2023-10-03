Filmati Rari Jiġbdu Xitan tat-Trab Towering fuq Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover has captured stunning footage of a towering dust devil swirling across the surface of Mars. The dusty vortex, spotted on August 30th, is taller than the average U.S. tornado and five times taller than the Empire State Building. The rover filmed the spectacle for approximately 84 seconds as it raged on top of a nearby ridge 2.5 miles away. A time-lapse video of the dust devil, accelerated by 20 times, was released by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab.

The dust devil, which was moving at around 12 mph, was estimated to be roughly 200 feet wide and reached a maximum height of 387 feet. However, the top part of the storm was cut off in the video, making the true height unknown. Scientists estimate that it could have been as tall as 1.2 miles based on the shadow it cast.

Dust devils form when warm air rises and mixes with cooler descending air columns. They are also observed on Earth in dry and dusty regions like Arizona, with typical dimensions ranging from 10 to 300 feet wide and 500 to 1,000 feet tall. Martian dust devils are generally weaker and shorter than their Earth counterparts, but the recently filmed twister exceeded expectations. Researchers compare its height to fully-fledged U.S. tornados, which can grow between 1,640 to 4,920 feet tall.

While the reason for this particular dust devil’s exceptional height remains unknown, unlike Earth tornadoes that are limited by the height of surrounding clouds, Martian dust devils have no such impediments. Dust devils are a common occurrence on Mars, and they play a significant role in transporting dust across the planet. The Perseverance and Curiosity rovers actively monitor nearby twisters, with dozens observed by Perseverance since its mission began.

In 2021, researchers recorded the sound of a dust devil passing directly over Perseverance for the first time, providing valuable insight into how particles move within the vortex and aiding in understanding their formation and growth. The towering twister captured on Mars highlights the fascinating weather phenomena occurring on our neighboring planet, offering a glimpse into the unique atmospheric conditions of Mars.

