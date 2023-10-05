Ħajja tal-Belt

ISRO Jippjana t-Tieni Missjoni ta' Mars: Mangalyaan-2

Ottubru 5, 2023
ISRO is secretly planning its second mission to Mars, informally known as Mangalyaan-2, following the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission and the Aditya-L1 mission to the Sun’s orbit. This comes nearly ten years after the Indian space agency’s first Mars orbiter mission in 2014, which was a significant achievement.

The new Mars orbiter mission aims to uncover more mysteries about the red planet. It will be equipped with four payloads, including the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), which will study the characteristics of dust in Mars’ orbit. Another payload is the Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, which will observe changes in the radio signals passing through Mars’ atmosphere, providing valuable data about its composition.

Additionally, the mission will carry an Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS) to measure the energy and distribution of charged particles around Mars. This will help scientists understand the planet’s magnetic field and its interaction with solar winds. Lastly, there will be a Langmuir Probe and an Electric Field Experiment (LPEX) to study the electric field and plasma waves in Mars’ ionosphere.

By launching Mangalyaan-2, ISRO aims to continue its exploration of Mars and deepen our understanding of the planet. This mission represents another milestone in India’s space exploration endeavors and highlights the nation’s commitment to scientific progress and innovation.

