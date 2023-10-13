Il-potenzjal tal-kubrit fl-esplorazzjoni tal-qamar u l-użu tar-riżorsi

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has made significant discoveries since its soft-landing on the Moon. Among these findings is the presence of sulphur, which has scientists excited about its potential applications in lunar exploration and habitation.

Previously, sulphur was believed to be scarce on the Moon. However, the recent discovery of sulphur deposits challenges this assumption. Dark areas on the lunar surface, consisting of volcanic rock, contain higher concentrations of sulphur compared to the white “highlands” material.

Volcanic activity causes sulphur-rich rocks beneath the Moon’s surface to melt, and the magma later cools to form the dark regions. During this process, some sulphur escapes into the Moon’s thin atmosphere and eventually makes its way to the lunar poles.

The incredibly low temperatures at the lunar poles, dropping to -230°C due to the lack of consistent direct sunlight, cause the sulphur to solidify on the surface. Chandrayaan-3’s instruments detected sulphur near the landing site, suggesting that sulphur levels in this area may be higher than in the volcanic rock near the lunar equator.

Scientists also propose that ancient volcanic eruptions in the region could have contributed to the concentrations of sulphur. Meteorites carrying sulphur might have transported significant amounts of the element during past collisions with the Moon.

The discovery of sulphur holds great promise for various lunar applications. It could be used to create waterless concrete for building Moon bases and produce sulphur-based solar cells, batteries, and fertilisers for potential farming operations. This utilization of local resources would alleviate the challenges and expenses associated with transporting materials from Earth to the Moon.

The availability of sulphur could also allow for the redirecting of limited water resources transported to the Moon for essential purposes such as producing drinking water, breathable oxygen, and rocket fuel.

The data gathered by Chandrayaan-3 is invaluable and will contribute to future lunar missions. The groundbreaking discoveries made by the mission will benefit mainstream society when they eventually embark on lunar exploration, and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) deserves credit for the remarkable findings.

