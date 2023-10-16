Materjali Ħajja Inġinerija: Ħolqien ta 'Materjali tal-Bini Sostenibbli u Reattivi

Engineered living materials, also known as active and responsive materials, offer the potential for sustainable and versatile solutions. These materials consist of a scaffold populated or built with living cells that can react to stimuli, sustain themselves, regulate, or even heal. The cells used in these materials can be easy-to-grow types such as yeast, fungi, and certain bacterial strains. However, for these materials to thrive in their engineered environment, they must be able to function effectively in terms of growth and response.

One exciting application of engineered living materials is in the development of sustainable building materials. Living cells can be utilized to repair damaged exteriors of buildings or sidewalks by growing into the space and filling it. Additionally, they can fix discoloration on buildings without the need for manual labor or painting. However, harmonizing the growth temperature of bacteria used in these materials with natural temperature fluctuations can be a challenge.

To address this challenge, a team from Caltech led by Michael Shapiro and Julia Kornfield has developed a bacteria-based material that can strategically harness sunlight to modulate temperature. This enables the material to sustain protein production and cell growth, even when exposed to temperature changes outside the optimal range for bacteria. The application of engineered living materials as building materials holds great potential for various outdoor settings, from cities to rural villages and individual homes.

Engineered living materials are materials that possess living properties, composed either of cells within a synthetic material or entirely of cells and polymers. These materials are relatively new, with interest in utilizing engineered cells for materials growing significantly in the past decade. The ability to control the growth of a material through engineering offers fascinating possibilities, such as self-healing capabilities and the potential for scalable growth.

In terms of the organisms used, the team primarily works with bacteria, specifically E. coli and B. subtilis, as these bacteria have proven to be safe and have a good relationship with humans. However, there is also interest within the engineered living materials community to explore the use of fungi, such as yeast and mushrooms, due to their rapid growth and strong structural properties.

The process of creating engineered living materials involves culturing a small number of cells in liquid media, such as E. coli, which replicates quickly. The cells are then deposited onto a thin polycarbonate membrane through filtration, allowing for further growth and development. While this process has been successful with bacteria, using human cells presents additional challenges.

In conclusion, engineered living materials offer exciting possibilities for sustainable and responsive building materials. The ability to harness the properties of living cells opens up new avenues for creating materials that have unique capabilities, such as self-healing and scalable growth. While the field is still in the proof-of-concept phase, the potential applications range from urban environments to more rural settings, providing innovative solutions to various challenges.