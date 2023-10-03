Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-Galaxy Spiral sabiħa NGC 4654: Ħarsa mill-isturdament lejn Fenomeni Kożmiċi

Ottubru 3, 2023
Il-Galaxy Spiral sabiħa NGC 4654: Ħarsa mill-isturdament lejn Fenomeni Kożmiċi

The Hubble Space Telescope continues its mission to explore the vastness of the universe and delight us with incredible images. As part of this ongoing endeavor, Hubble is sharing a new image of a galaxy every day until October 7. The latest stunning reveal is NGC 4654, an intermediate spiral galaxy located in the constellation Virgo.

NGC 4654 is an intriguing galaxy approximately 55 million light-years away from Earth. It stands out with its shining center and swirling starry arms. What makes this galaxy so unique is its classification as an “intermediate” spiral galaxy, combining characteristics of both unbarred and barred spirals.

Situated just north of the celestial equator, NGC 4654 is visible from both the northern and most parts of the southern hemisphere. Many galaxies in the Virgo Cluster, including NGC 4654, display an asymmetric distribution of stars and neutral hydrogen gas. Scientists attribute this asymmetry to a process called “ram pressure stripping.”

Ram pressure stripping occurs when a galaxy like NGC 4654 moves through a superheated plasma, known as the “intracluster medium,” which is composed primarily of hydrogen. The gravitational pull from the Virgo galaxy cluster exerts pressure on NGC 4654, stripping it of its gas. This process forms a long, thin tail of hydrogen gas on the southeastern side of the galaxy, resembling the effect of wind on a biker.

Interestingly, despite undergoing ram pressure stripping, NGC 4654 maintains star formation rates consistent with other galaxies of its size. This unusual phenomenon is attributed to an interaction with its companion galaxy, NGC 4639, around 500 million years ago. The gravitational pull from NGC 4639 stripped NGC 4654’s gas along its edge, causing an asymmetrical distribution of stars and limiting star formation in that region.

Studying galaxies like NGC 4654 provides scientists with valuable insights into the relationship between young stars and the cold gas from which they form. The image captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, using visible, ultraviolet, and infrared light, offers a breathtaking glimpse into these cosmic phenomena.

Sorsi:
– Teleskopju Spazjali Hubble
– NASA

