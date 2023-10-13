On Saturday, many people in the United States will have the opportunity to witness an extraordinary event in the sky known as an annular solar eclipse. This rare phenomenon, often referred to as the “ring of fire,” occurs when the Moon is positioned near or at its farthest point from the Earth during its orbit. As a result, the Moon appears smaller and passes directly in front of the Sun, forming a ring-like effect with the Sun’s edges visible.

While most areas of the contiguous United States and part of Alaska will witness a partial eclipse, some regions, including Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas, will experience a more complete eclipse. Cities such as Eugene, Oregon; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and San Antonio, Texas, are expected to offer the best views. The eclipse will commence in Oregon at 9:13 AM PT and conclude in Texas at 12:03 PM CT.

It is crucial to note that observing the annular solar eclipse directly can be extremely dangerous and may cause serious damage to the eyes. The brightness of the Sun during an eclipse can burn the retina almost instantly. Wearing regular sunglasses is not sufficient protection, as they do not filter out enough light and may even dilate the pupils, leading to more exposure to harmful solar radiation.

To safely view the eclipse, experts recommend using specialized solar glasses that are specifically designed to block out a significant portion of sunlight. These glasses allow viewers to observe the disc of the Sun while minimizing the risk of eye injury. Another method involves creating a pinhole viewer by poking a hole in a sheet of paper and observing the eclipse’s shadow projected onto the ground with your back to the Sun.

This annular eclipse marks the beginning of an exciting year for heliophysics, the study of the Sun and its surrounding environment. In April 2024, a total eclipse will occur, and the Parker Solar Probe, the fastest spacecraft ever built by humans, will embark on its mission. However, the annular eclipse on Saturday holds a special significance due to its rarity, requiring a specific alignment of the Moon at its farthest distance from the Earth.

It is important to approach this celestial event with caution and prioritize eye safety. Enjoy the breathtaking spectacle of the “ring of fire” solar eclipse, but remember to protect your eyes and observe it through approved methods.

Sources: The Verge, NASA